Colts Rookies Rank High in Intriguing NFL Measurement
The Indianapolis Colts are two weeks removed from the 2025 NFL draft with eight new names on their roster. Below are the players they drafted from first to last.
-Tyler Warren | Tight End
-J.T. Tuimoloau | Defensive End
-Justin Walley | Cornerback
-Jalen Travis | Offensive Tackle
-JD Giddens | Running Back
-Riley Leonard | Quarterback
-Tim Smith | Defensive Tackle
-Hunter Wohler | Safety/Linebacker
Indianapolis had several positional needs, and Pro Football Focus standards show they've helped their cause for the 2025 campaign. Based on Pro Football Focus' Wins Above Average, the Colts are the fourth-ranked team, adding 2.231 WAA.
Below is the description of what the metric means for the Colts.
"The metric combines a player’s PFF grades across various facets of play with the relative value of each facet to winning football games."
The Colts had an eventful draft, highlighted by tight end Tyler Warren, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, and cornerback Justin Walley.
Starting from the back, Walley surprised some when he was selected, given that Indianapolis added Charvarius Ward and Corey Ballentine through free agency. However, Walley had a solid career in Minnesota, notching 155 tackles, seven interceptions, and 27 passes defended.
Tuimoloau was second on the Buckeyes with a rock-solid 51 quarterback pressures in 2024 during Ohio State's championship run. He also had 12.5 sacks, 61 tackles (22 for loss), three passes defended, and two fumbles forced.
As for the top selection, Penn State tight end Warren needs no introduction. The 2024 Mackey Award winner secured 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and 12 all-purpose touchdowns (eight receiving, four rushing). Warren will likely have the biggest impact on Indy's squad of any draft picks.
While the other five picks aren't as prolific as the first three, they'll each have a role if they can make the roster.
Jalen Travis slots in as competition with Blake Freeland as the swing tackle. JD Giddens will push Khalil Herbert for the number two running back position behind Jonathan Taylor. Riley Leonard adds a third QB to the room behind Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
Tim Smith will give the defensive interior more depth as a run stuffer, while Neville Gallimore gives the defensive line a pass-rushing backup. Lastly, Hunter Wohler will add an element of versatility to the defense as a linebacker/safety hybrid but will probably start off his NFL career on special teams.
The Colts got the right draft picks, especially ahead of a regular season with so much riding on success. After too many seasons ending in pure mediocrity, it's time for the Colts to make it happen and win more than nine or 10 games.
The biggest question regarding the draft picks is, will it be enough to help Indianapolis do this? At the end of it all, it's all about how well the quarterback position pans out between Richardson and Jones. That camp battle will dominate Indy's and NFL headlines until the regular season starts and an undisputed QB under center is named.
