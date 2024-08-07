Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 9: Josh Downs Injury Clouds Practice
The Indianapolis Colts experienced some high-intensity heat over the last couple of practices, but a misty, soggy Wednesday morning gave the team the opportunity to continue practicing for other less-than-ideal weather situations.
For the fourth time this summer, the Colts donned their pads for another physical practice. Unfortunately for them, the most notable physical incident occurred during a period where it was supposed to be limited, at most.
During a session of 7-on-7s, quarterback Anthony Richardson hit slot receiver Josh Downs on a short out route toward the left side. Safety Nick Cross had been supplying coverage and pulled Downs to the ground at the sideline, leaving the second-year receiver in clearly visible pain. After being tended to by trainers, Downs was all but carried off the field and into the medical tent, prompting Richardson and fellow receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce to follow to the tent to check on their teammate.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported after practice that it is a high ankle sprain for Downs, which should keep him out for about a month.
Here are Horseshoe Huddle's observations throughout the morning.
TEAM
— Defensive end Tyquan Lewis, wide receiver Ashton Dulin, and interior offensive lineman Wesley French all missed their first day of practice. French was carted off with a lower leg injury on Monday. Tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (hip) were out for the fifth straight day, while linebacker Liam Anderson and safety Kendell Brooks missed their third straight day. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Active/Non-Football Illness, high blood pressure) remains out.
— Both Downs and defensive end Genard Avery left practice early and did not return. Avery had a wrap on his left thigh/upper leg.
— Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (calf) returned after missing the last six practices. He should factor into the starting role at defensive end in Samson Ebukam's (Achilles) absence.
— The Colts went back to wide receiver vs. cornerback 1-on-1s on Wednesday, working from roughly the defense's 30-yard line. The following are the results of each matchup, with an offensive win being declared by a catch or defensive penalty and a defensive win coming on an incompletion or offensive penalty: Pierce def. Jaylon Jones, Pittman def. Kenny Moore II, Downs def. Chris Lammons (TD), JuJu Brents def. AD Mitchell, D.J. Montgomery def. Darrell Baker Jr., Anthony Gould def. Micah Abraham, Ameer Speed def. Juwann Winfree, Jaylin Simpson def. Laquon Treadwell, Ethan Fernea def. Michael Tutsie, Jones def. Tyrie Cleveland (PBU), Dallis Flowers def. Pittman, Downs def. Lammons (TD), Abraham def. Derek Slywka, Montgomery def. Clay Fields III, Gould def. Cross, Baker def. Treadwell (PBU), Fernea def. Tutsie, Brents def. Mitchell, Montgomery def. Fields (TD)
— The primary focus of the live 11-on-11 and 7-on 7 team drills focused on normal in-game situations (first, second, third downs), and being back up deep in their own territory.
OFFENSE
— Quarterback Anthony Richardson was 10-of-16 passing (62.5%) with completions to Pittman (2), Kylen Granson (2), Gould (2), Evan Hull, Jonathan Taylor, AD Mitchell, and Mo Alie-Cox. Richardson's short passes were on target, but he struggled occasionally with the timing of intermediate balls and the placement of his downfield shots. One of his final series of 11s on the day was pretty productive, however. He found Pittman downfield for about a 30-yard gain along the left side, and then right after, targeted Drew Ogletree about 25 yards or so downfield up the left hash for a sure touchdown, but Ogletree didn't keep up his pace through the route and ended up not getting close enough to pull the ball in.
— In Downs' absence, rookie Anthony Gould took his position in the slot for the most part. Expect to see it being a team effort to replace Downs until he returns, though. A bittersweet side note on Downs; he was having a heck of a day leading up to the injury, burning Lammons twice in 1-on-1s for 30-yard touchdowns from Richardson.
— The second-team line was made up of Blake Freeland (LT), Josh Sills (LG), Tanor Bortolini (C), Dalton Tucker (RG), and Matt Goncalves (RT). The third-team line was Jake Witt (LT), Josh Sills (LG), Danny Pinter (C), Dalton Tucker (RG), and Arlington Hambright (RT).
DEFENSE
— Since Ebukam went down with his injury over a week ago, we've seen the Colts rotate Lewis, rookie Laiatu Latu, and now Odeyingbo into that spot, with Kwity Paye being the other starting end. Odeyingbo returned for the first time since nearly the beginning of camp, but the first-team snaps seem to have shifted toward Latu for the most part in the last few practices. The rookie has been showing out in camp, routinely finding himself in the backfield and drawing rave reviews from his teammates.
— Brents had a pair of pass breakups early in 11-on-11s. He probably should've come down with interceptions on both, but it was still quite wet outside at the time. Nonetheless, breakups count on Sundays.
— A young player who I've found myself impressed with during camp, primarily for his work ethic and sponginess toward veterans, is rookie undrafted cornerback Clay Fields III. On Wednesday, he jumped a pass from Sam Ehlinger in front of the intended receiver and came up with an interception.
SPECIAL TEAMS
— Kicker Matt Gay was 3-of-5 on field goal attempts, with makes from 32, 39, and 42 yards and misses from 46 and 53 yards. Spencer Shrader hit all five of his attempts from 32, 39, 42, 46, and 53 yards. Wednesday were the first misses of camp for Gay.
