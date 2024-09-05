Colts, Texans Injury Report: 3 Players Remain Sidelined On Both Sides
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are progressing through their week of preparation ahead of their kickoff matchup on Sunday. However, the Colts remain without two important players in receiver Josh Downs and kicker Matt Gay.
Here is the midweek injury report for both teams leading into their regular-season kickoff.
COLTS
- Did Not Participate — WR Josh Downs (ankle), K Matt Gay (hernia)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — WR Josh Downs (ankle), K Matt Gay (hernia)
Downs remains sidelined after suffering a high ankle sprain a month ago, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he feels "real close" to returning to action after recently starting to run routes again, but that his stats for Sunday is still "up in the air."
In Downs' absence, rookie AD Mitchell has taken the lion's share of the snaps in the spot, although we've also seen the Colts move Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce from the outside into the slot. Fellow rookie Anthony Gould has also received reps in the slot.
If Gay is unable to play, it'll be undrafted rookie Spencer Shrader who gets the nod against Houston.
TEXANS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — S M.J. Stewart (knee)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — S M.J. Stewart (knee)
The injury report is pretty forgiving for the visiting Texans, who didn't list star edge defender Will Anderson Jr. after he dealt with an ankle injury throughout most of the preseason. Stewart, a backup safety, is the only name to have missed practice time this week.
