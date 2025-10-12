Jonathan Taylor vs. the last RB to win MVP 👀



Through 5 games, JT is on pace for:

🔹 1,632 rushing yards

🔹 20 rush TDs

🔹 2,084 scrimmage yards

🔹 24 total TDs



Adrian Peterson’s 2012 MVP season:

🔹 2,097 rushing yards

🔹 12 rush TDs

🔹 2,314 scrimmage yards

