Colts' Rushing Attack Could Hit Wall vs. Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts hope to win their fifth game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts have surpassed expectations to start the year, barreling through low-level teams and keeping it close with Super Bowl contenders. Indy's offense has been electric, and running back Jonathan Taylor has played a major part in making that happen.
Taylor leads the league in rushing yards (480) and has two games with 3+ touchdowns under his belt. The Colts' offense literally runs through Taylor, with the sixth-year back getting 20+ touches in every game this season.
Despite Taylor's early success, ESPN analyst Seth Walder made a bold prediction: The Cardinals' defense will hold the Colts to under four yards per carry.
"The Colts will average under 4.0 yards per carry (vs. the Cardinals)," Walder wrote. "They are facing a Cardinals defense that has allowed the lowest EPA per designed carry this season, and that could put a real strain on the run-heavy Colts offense."
Arizona's run defense has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher on the year. The closest player to reaching that mark was Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, who racked up 81 rushing yards on 19 attempts in Week 4.
The Cardinals have done a good job limiting opposing running backs in the ground game, including San Francisco 49ers back Christian McCaffrey. The Cardinals held McCaffrey to only 57 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Taylor, however, has looked like a different animal this season. His 66 rushing yards last week against the Las Vegas Raiders were a season-low, but that's partially because Taylor and the Colts' offense were often set up with advantageous field position, which meant Taylor couldn't break away for any long runs.
Also, Taylor didn't even touch the field in the fourth quarter. The Colts' offense had already put up 40 points, so the starter got some well-deserved rest after punching in for three scores.
Arizona's defense ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (92.4) and seventh in rushing yards allowed per attempt (3.9).
The Colts' offensive line is fully healthy, which is a good sign for Taylor if he wishes to reach at least four yards per carry. Indy's O-Line is back to top form this season, and the Colts have a variety of run designs that utilize some of the best guards in football in Quenton Nelson and Matt Goncalves.
The last time Taylor faced Arizona was in late 2021, when he had 27 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown. Of course, those were entirely different rosters at the time, but many of the offensive linemen remain the same for Indianapolis.
Colts vs. Cardinals will be a fun watch, and if the Colts can get things going early, Taylor could be in line for another big day, despite Walder's prediction.