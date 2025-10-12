Colts Likely to Face Their Former Starting QB vs. Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend — but there's a twist.
Instead of Kyler Murray starting, the Cardinals are preparing to send out backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, per Ian Rapoport.
Murray sat out the first two days of practice this week due to a mid-foot sprain, but he did practice on Friday, which leaves the door open for him to play. Though it's not a guarantee that Murray will be on the sidelines, it's likely.
Brissett, of course, is a former Colts starter who spent four seasons with the team from 2017-20. He was the starter in 2019 after Andrew Luck's retirement, leading Indy to a 5-2 record to start the year before going down with a knee injury that never left him the same.
After leaving the Colts, Brissett has bounced around five different rosters. He started five games for the Miami Dolphins in 2021, 11 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022, and five games for the New England Patriots in 2024.
Brissett holds the NFL record for the lowest career interception percentage, sitting at just 1.4%. He's tied at the top with none other than four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Even though he's in year 10, Brissett brings poise to the pocket no matter the offense around him. He has a 19-34 record as a starter, throwing for 53 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his career.
Considering he's quite familiar with the stadium, Brissett getting the nod under center shouldn't mean that the Colts feel like they have a free win. Even if he runs a dink-and-dunk offense, the Cardinals could still put some points on the board.
One thing that will change is the Colts' defensive game plan. Brissett isn't nearly as mobile as Murray, especially not in year 10. The Cardinals' offensive line has allowed 16 sacks on the season, and that's with the escapability of Murray providing some leeway.
If the Colts' defensive line can generate pressure against Brissett, Indy should be able to keep the win at home and move to 5-1 on the season.
If Murray goes through pre-game warmups and feels okay, the Colts will have to revert their game plan to its original form to prevent Murray from making a major impact.
Colts vs. Cardinals will kick off at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.