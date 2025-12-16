The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that they have signed guards LaDarius Henderson and Bill Murray and tackle Zach Thomas to their practice squad.

The moves come after starting right tackle Braden Smith was placed on injured reserve due to a concussion and neck injury, and left tackle Bernhard Raimann exited last weekend's loss against the Seattle Seahawks early due to an elbow injury.

Let's take a closer look at the three guys Indy has brought in.

G LaDarius Henderson

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan offensive lineman Ladarius Henderson (OL34) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Henderson, 6-foot-4, 309 pounds, was selected by the Houston Texans in the 7th round of the 2024 NFL draft out of the University of Michigan. The Texans placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list in July 2024.

Henderson was released by the Texans during final roster cuts this summer. He signed with the Cleveland Browns' practice squad on October 1 but was released on October 28.

Henderson played his final year of college football at Michigan, but played at Arizona State from 2019-2022.

G Bill Murray

Aug 1, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Bill Murray (62) works with the tackling sled during training camp at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Murray, 6-foot-4, 321 pounds, was signed by the New England Patriots in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. Coming out of William & Mary, Murray was a two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection as a defensive tackle.

Murray spent his first three seasons on the Patriots' practice squad and converted to guard in July 2022. Murray spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as a member of the Chicago Bears' practice squad, appearing in three total games.

Murray was waived by Chicago this summer and was eventually brought back to New England on November 25. The Patriots waived him two weeks later, on December 8.

T Zach Thomas

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tackle Zach Thomas (78) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Thomas, 6-foot-5, 308 pounds, was selected by the Chicago Bears in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL draft out of San Diego State.

Thomas was waived during final roster cuts and spent the first half of his rookie year as a member of Chicago's practice squad. The Los Angeles Rams signed Thomas in November 2022, keeping him on their roster until November 2023.

Thomas was claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots in August 2024 and was cut on November 5, 2024, after eight appearances in New England.

The Houston Texans were quick to swoop in and grab Thomas as he spent the remainder of the 2024 season in Houston. Thomas appeared in six games for the Colts' division rival before being cut this summer.

