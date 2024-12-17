Sean Payton Reacts to Jonathan Taylor's Viral Fumble in Colts-Broncos
There was an array of wild events that transpired during the Indianapolis Colts' eventual 13-31 defeat vs. the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but one that shone through them all was the outcome of Jonathan Taylor's almost-touchdown run that took place in the middle of the third quarter.
After breaking away for a big-time run that would've taken the Colts up 20-7 in the second half, Taylor fumbled the ball at the goal line effectively erasing the massive play, giving possession to the Broncos, and snowballing into a catastrophic ending for Indianapolis that took them to a 6-8 record on the season.
Following the game, Broncos head coach Sean Payton had an eye-catching response to Taylor's momentum-shifting fumble.
“That was significant," Payton said. "I don’t get it, but I’m not going to try to. That was a significant play that you go from breaking a long run for a touchdown for your team to us having the ball. There were a number of plays, but that was one of them."
The contest was seemingly all downhill for the Colts once the Taylor play ended the way it did. Indianapolis allowed 24 unanswered points while showing off many errors on the offensive end in the process. This one though, clearly shifted the game's momentum down the stretch.
It's not to say that if Taylor had held onto the ball, the result would've looked different for the Colts-- because their issues in the game spanned far beyond this moment. However, this select part of the second half held heavy weight on Indianapolis as they navigated to their eighth loss for the season.
Coach Payton was later asked if the outcome of Taylor's play would be a "teachable moment," and he quickly shot that idea down.
"It would not be a teaching point," Payton said. "I think that will be difficult for the coaches and every one of his teammates. It’ll just be difficult, I don’t get it. I’ll leave it at that. I don’t want to say something."
Considering the domino effect that Taylor's play could have on the future of the Colts and their season-- Payton's evaluation is accurate. Now two games out of the postseason with just three to go, being a serious competitor for a Wild Card spot is out for Indianapolis. A lot will have to go their way for that status to shift and as a result, there could be some substantial change for the Colts.
The Colts' last bit of hope rides on how their final three games of the year go. They'll return home on Sunday to face the 3-11 Tennessee Titans, having an opportunity to sweep them 2-0 for the second straight season.
