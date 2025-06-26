Colts Seen as Short on Top-Level Young Playmakers
The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of talent on their roster. Veterans like Quenton Nelson, Jonathan Taylor, and Michael Pittman Jr. lead the way for the offense, while names like Kwity Paye, Zaire Franklin, and Kenny Moore II head the defensive charge.
However, Indianapolis has several young players who have either taken on a leadership role on and off the field or have shown promise to take their game to the next level. Despite having players like Nick Cross, Laiatu Latu, Josh Downs, Jaylon Jones, and Alec Pierce, CBS Sports doesn't believe Indianapolis has any top players under the age of 25.
While none of the young Colts talents make the list, that isn't an indication of their abilities. It must be mentioned that Anthony Richardson is under 25 (23), but doesn't make the list due to immense struggles and a QB competition with Daniel Jones.
Starting with Cross, the young safety started his NFL career shaky but exploded in 2024. The former Maryland Terrapin took the biggest leap possible with 146 tackles, three interceptions, and five passes defended.
Cross became the starting strong safety Indy hoped he would, and will look to stretch that momentum into his contract year in 2025.
Next is Latu. The first defensive player selected in the 2024 NFL draft didn't light the world on fire, but showed enough potential to give Indianapolis confidence he can become a true problem off the defensive edge.
Latu recorded 4.0 sacks, 32 tackles, 12 QB hits, and 38 pressures. Latu brings a blend of revolving moves to Lou Anarumo's scheme, and joins the likes of Paye and Samson Ebukam to elevate the pass-rush that lacked overall pressure in 2024.
Following is cornerback Jones. The former seventh-rounder blew his expectations out of the water after being drafted near the end of the event in 2023. Jones jumped to starter status and looked his best in year two.
Jones recorded 100 tackles, two interceptions, 12 passes defended, and a forced fumble. Now that Charvarius Ward is in the mix; it can give Jones an easier time in outside coverage. It will be interesting to evaluate how Jones plays in a new scheme like Anarumo's.
Following is the dynamic deep threat Pierce. The former Cincinnati Bearcat pass-catcher looked a bit underwhelming in his first two campaigns, totaling 73 catches for 1,107 yards and four scores. However, Pierce turned into the NFL's deadliest vertical weapon in 2024.
Pierce led the NFL in yards per reception with a ridiculous 22.3. Along with constant explosive plays, he logged 824 receiving yards and seven touchdowns caught, leading the Colts in both. Pierce answered the call for Shane Steichen's offense. He'll be relied upon to be the epic deep receiver again, but with hopefully more development to become a more versatile wideout.
Lastly is Downs, the quick-win specialist for Indy's offense. After a great rookie year with 68 catches, 771 receiving yards, and two TDs, he continued that consistency and looked like a true WR1 for Indy at times. Downs led the team in receptions (72) while adding on 803 receiving yards and five scores.
Downs isn't the clear-cut go-to passing target yet, especially considering Pittman played with a critical back injury in 2024. But, even with a healthy Pittman in the mix, Downs has emerged as a safety blanket that can also win intermediate and make plays deep.
