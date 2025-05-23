Is Colts' Shane Steichen on Hot Seat Entering 2025 Season?
In two years under head coach Shane Steichen, the Indianapolis Colts have missed the postseason twice. That's not to say it's directly Steichen's fault, but it's the reality the Colts face.
After the team drafted Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, fans thought there was a chance Indy's quarterback carousel would come to an end. Instead, it's only gotten worse.
Richardson has started 15 of a possible 34 games over his first two seasons, a reflection of his injury issues and a temporary benching that kept him out for a few games in 2024. The Colts need a consistent passer under center, and the front office will give Richardson one final chance to solidify his role as a starter before the 2025 season.
If he pans out, the organization should be on the right path. If he doesn't, Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard may be on their way out of Indianapolis.
CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr named Steichen as one of five coaches on the hot seat entering next season.
"Both Richardson and Jones are tied to Steichen, who was hired in Indianapolis for his work with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia," Kerr wrote. "It doesn't help the franchise has proven they were a mess in 2024, which goes above Steichen. From how the coaching staff and front office handled the benching of Anthony Richardson last season to how Steichen handled certain situations internally, the franchise just seems to have no sense of direction... Steichen need a fast start in 2025, or he could be the first coach to be relieved of his duties."
In 34 games as head coach, Steichen has won 17 and lost 17. He was handpicked to be the successor to Frank Reich, who led the Colts to two playoff appearances during his time as head coach. If Steichen can't get the job done, there's a chance that the team decides to move on from him.
Last year, there was serious controversy surrounding how the team handled Richardson, especially in the media. The front office failed to give consistent reasoning for why they benched Richardson, leading to some blame falling on Steichen's shoulders for such a messy season.
There's no room for controversy in 2025. Distractions took away focus from on-field performance last season, and it showed. The Colts made plenty of unforced errors and couldn't string together wins in December when it mattered most.
Steichen will need to rally his offense if he wants to extend his time in Indianapolis.