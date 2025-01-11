Colts' Shane Steichen Responds to Team Culture Concerns
As the season winded down for the Indianapolis Colts, resulting in another missed playoff appearance and a mediocre record of 8-9 to finish out, questions began to arise for the team on how this franchise operates behind the curtain, and if this squad has the culture necessary to build a winning product on the field.
We saw massive personalities like Pat McAfee putting the culture aspect of the team into question, anonymous Colts veterans responding on The Athletic bolstering the claims, and with another year of not reaching the postseason, it only fanned the flame to those rumors surrounding the Indianapolis locker room.
However, one face around the organization sees a bit more optimism in the Colts' culture-- that being head coach Shane Steichen who is set to go into his third year commanding the team.
During his end-of-season press conference, Steichen went a bit in-depth into what he sees within the Colts' team culture-- expressing that he thinks his roster has the "right guys" to build with, but ultimately needs to get wins on the board before anything.
"I think, seriously – culture to me, is about winning," Steichen said. "It's about winning, and we didn't win enough this year, but we’ve got the right guys. I always say that because we’ve got good character guys in there. We talk about accountability. I'm a firm believer in accountability, and when – as rare as things come up, they are addressed immediately. I don't let those things slide under the rug. They are addressed whether it's with a fine or bringing them in my office and talking through those things, because accountability is a big part of this league. We’ve got to hold everyone to a high standard, and it is at a high standard.”
The Colts had stints throughout the season in which things looked a bit more optimistic through winning games and seemingly on track for a competitive push for the playoffs, but the operation came off the rails following their disappointing loss vs. the New York Giants in Week 17 to effectively take them out of postseason consideration.
But Steichen's evaluation stand somewhat correct-- to build a successful culture, wins need to get on the board. The problem is that the Colts have yet to stabilize on that front since he was named head coach in 2023. He's collected a record of 17-17 since taking control, and while the outlook could be much worse, Indianapolis has to move the needle forward next season in order to keep this regime in-tact.
However the team's culture gets improved over the coming months of the offseason, whether that be adding new faces on the roster in the draft or free agency, bringing in new coordinators on the staff, or just a mindset change for Steichen, something has to shift for Indianapolis in order for this unit to get back on track in 2025.
If you ask Steichen, a few of his players on hand have what it takes to get the job done. Yet, for that confidence of this team's culture to radiate outside of the building and onto the fanbase, the results have to come to form. That's what makes getting this offseason right so crucial for the Colts and their future.
