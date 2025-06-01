Colts' Shane Steichen Sounds Off On Pacers' Playoff Success
The Indiana Pacers have defeated the longtime rival New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals after six games, advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers will take on the top seed in the entire NBA playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Pacers have captured the attention and adoration of the state of Indiana, earning strong support from their NFL counterpart, the Indianapolis Colts, along the way. Throughout the postseason, Colts players could be seen at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, cheering on the Pacers at their games. The Pacers even got a big shoutout from Colts owner Jim Irsay in his final post on X (formerly Twitter) before his passing on May 21.
While sporting a Pacers hat, Colts head coach Shane Steichen was asked about the success of the Pacers last week.
“Yeah, absolutely. It's exciting... It's been really fun to watch," Steichen said. "Rick's (Carlisle) done a phenomenal job with those guys, and to watch the way they play and the passion that the fans have in that stadium is phenomenal. Those guys are playing together as a team.
"I mean, they're deep," Steichen continued. "They’ve got a deep roster. They’ve got probably eight, nine guys that can score, and they play together and they move the ball around. It's exciting to watch them. I'm fired up to watch them here tomorrow night (Thursday) and then see them in the (NBA) Finals.”
Although the Pacers have been on an upward trajectory for a few years now and were just in the conference finals last year, the Colts see what the Pacers have done and hope to end their own skid of four consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance.
At one time, both the Colts and Pacers were perennial playoff threats simultaneously. The Colts enter 2025 with the intention of returning to the postseason.
The Pacers travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 5, at 8:30 p.m. E.T. All games in the series can be viewed on ABC and ESPN+.