Colts Shane Steichen 'Really Likes' Group of Tight Ends for 2024
The Indianapolis Colts have solidified most of their roster positions heading into the first pre-season contest of 2024 against the Denver Broncos. However, outside of the safety position and what to do with Nick Cross, the tight ends are next up as the most ambiguous group on Indy's roster. While the team boasts no shortage of talent, nobody seems to be pulling away as the leader of the room. Below are the 2023 stats from all four prominent Colts tight ends:
Kylen Granson
- 15 games
- 30 catches (50 targets)
- 368 receiving yards
- 1 touchdown
Will Mallory
- 12 games
- 18 catches (26 targets)
- 207 receiving yards
- 0 touchdowns
Mo Alie-Cox
- 17 games
- 13 catches (22 targets)
- 161 receiving yards
- 3 touchdowns (led Colts TEs)
Drew Ogletree
- 12 games
- 9 catches (21 targets)
- 147 receiving yards
- 2 touchdowns
Altogether, Colts tight ends put up 70 catches on 119 targets for 883 receiving yards and six touchdowns filling in for the injured Jelani Woods last season (hamstring). This was also with Anthony Richardson and then-backup QB, Gardner Minshew. While it pays off in the best way to have a true TE1, things in Shane Steichen's offense can still get done with an approach by committee. When I asked Steichen about his thoughts on the tight end room, he responded with confidence, but also uncertainty on who's leading the charge.
Steichen said on the tight ends: “I mean, those guys are all competing. I'm not going to single one guy out. I really like the group. All of them have different skillsets."
Steichen is right. Kylen Granson is the move tight end who's the top talent in the room at separation. Will Mallory is the fastest and potentially most explosive. Mo Alie-Cox is the sure-fire red zone threat and blocking veteran. Drew Ogletree is similar to Alie-Cox, but potentially a better run-blocker.
Steichen continued on the tight ends: "Mo (Alie-Cox) has been doing it at a high level for a long time. Kylen (Granson) brings a lot of good things to our room. Jelani (Woods) has been stepping up in camp. Will Mallory – I mean, all those guys are competing like crazy.”
While it's intriguing to think about what Granson and Mallory can accomplish with Steichen at the helm, Alie-Cox, and Ogletree seem to be who they are already in their careers, but still provide value to the team. The outlier and biggest question mark lies with Woods. While Woods possesses elite athleticism, size, and raw abilities, he has had an abysmal camp and is rotating in with second and third-team offenses.
Woods didn't see as much action as the Colts would have liked in 2022 and missed all of 2023 due to hamstring issues, so there might be rust to shake off before he can realize his full potential. However, if Woods can't get momentum building in the pre-season, there's a good chance that Granson and others will resume their role as a committee of tight ends with the former third-round selection. After having issues with uncontested drops during the 2024 training camp so far, it's clear that Woods still has work to do if he wants to supplant anyone else on the tight end depth chart.
Steichen knows how to implement his tight ends and put each of them in the best position to succeed. With talented youngsters and veterans who have seen it all occupying this position room, it will be interesting to keep an eye on who starts to elevate their play and potentially separate from the rest, and who will undercut expectations and lose playing time in the process.
