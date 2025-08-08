Colts Sign Former Dolphins RB Amid Salvon Ahmed Injury News
Following the latest news surrounding running back Salvon Ahmed and his injury suffered during this week's training camp, the Indianapolis Colts have signed former Miami Dolphins running back Nate Noel.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Stephen Holder, the Colts agreed to a deal with Noel after learning that Ahmed would miss the entire 2025 season with an ankle injury.
Ahmed went down with the injury during Sunday's training camp practice on a hip-drop tackle from a Colts defender, and unfortunately would be one that ends his season prematurely.
Ahmed signed to the Colts' practice squad during the middle of last season and would be signed to a futures/reserves contract heading into the 2025 offseason, looking to fight for a roster spot in the running back room for this season.
Before being signed to Indianapolis, Ahmed was a member of the Dolphins' running back room for four years, playing in 38 regular-season games from 2020 to 2023. In those games, he logged 593 total yards on the ground with 163 carries, paired with six total touchdowns. He also had stints on the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers practice squads.
With Ahmed's injury development coming to light, the Colts have since opted to bring in Noel, the 5-foot-10 back out of Missouri, who was last on the Dolphins roster earlier this summer as an undrafted free agent following this year's draft.
He would eventually end up being waived at the end of July before even getting a chance to suit up for Miami's preseason, but now he gets another opportunity in Indianapolis.
Noel was a five-year college back who spent his most recent season in Missouri, but had also spent the prior four seasons as a member of Appalachian State. During his 2024 campaign, he had 163 carries for 818 yards and three total touchdowns.
Noel will now find himself among the many names in the mix on the Colts' 90-man roster, and held within a talented Indianapolis running back room–– headlined, of course, by Jonathan Taylor, but also with multiple notable names behind him in rookie DJ Giddens, Tyler Goodson, and Khalil Herbert.
Noel will get his first chance to suit up in-game for Indianapolis once their second preseason matchups of the year rolls around come next Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.