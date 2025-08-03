Colts RB Suffers Critical Injury in Training Camp
A member of the Indianapolis Colts backfield went down with a significant injury over the weekend.
During Sunday's practice for the Colts, veteran running back Salvon Ahmed went down with a lower leg injury following a hip drop tackle from behind, leading to him being placed on a stretcher to exit camp.
The injury followed a big run from Ahmed during a "developmental period" in Colts training camp, a stint where third-stringers typically take the field for practice reps.
On the play, undrafted free agent Trey Washington chased down Ahmed from behind on said run as he crossed the goal line, where he was brought down, where Ahmed immediately grabbed his ankle, turned in an awkward position, before trainers rushed to the field.
After the injury, safety Cam Bynum would rally the team together and lead in a prayer. Ahmed was stretchered and carted off the field by trainers, then taken to a nearby hospital for X-rays, where the results of those and the extent of the injury remain to be seen.
Ahmed, the 5-foot-11, 26-year-old running back, has spent the past four years with the Miami Dolphins before signing to the Colts earlier this offseason, initially coming in as an undrafted free agent from Washington in 2020.
During his most recent season with the Dolphins in 2024, Ahmed had 22 carries for 61 yards and two total touchdowns, mainly slotted in with a special teams role. His best season in Miami came during his rookie campaign in 2020, when he posted 319 yards on the ground on 75 carries, paired with three touchdowns, also securing 11 catches for 61 yards.
Following Ahmed's injury on Sunday, head coach Shane Steichen spoke after practice about the play.
"Never want to see that happen," Steichen said. "I know we don't encourage hip-drop tackles. I know Trey's down in the dumps, and I don't think he's trying to do that. We're just trying to create an edge... Those [backups] are going to have to tackle come preseason."
It remains to be seen what Ahmed's injury turns out to be, but don't be shocked to see the Colts back missing extended time this season, or perhaps even putting his season as a whole in jeopardy.