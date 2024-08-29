Colts Sign Four New Players Ahead of 2024 Regular Season
The Indianapolis Colts announced the signings of DT McTelvin Agim, DE Titus Leo, TE Sean McKeon, and G Atonio Mafi to the practice squad on Thursday.
Agim appeared in one game during the 2023-24 NFL season for Indy, making this his second stint for the Colts. He was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Leo was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played for Wagner University where he earned FCS First Team All-America honors in 2021.
McKeon stands at 6-foot-5 and comes to the practice squad with 45 games of experience under his belt with the Dallas Cowboys. He signed with Dallas in 2020 as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) and caught six passes for 38 yards and one touchdown in his time there.
Mafi is entering his second year of NFL action after appearing in all 17 games for the New England Patriots last year. The 23-year-old started five games at left guard and was drafted out of UCLA in the fifth round last year. Expect the Colts to make plenty of moves heading into the start of the regular season on September 8th.
