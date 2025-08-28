Colts Sign Receiver with Ties to Alec Pierce, Brian Mason
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that they signed wide receiver Tyler Scott and safety Ben Nikkel to the practice squad. They also released undrafted rookie receiver Tyler Kahmann from the practice squad.
Scott (5'10", 182, 23 years old) was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears out of the University of Cincinnati. Collegiately, he crossed paths with current Colts receiver Alec Pierce, as well as then-Bearcats and now-Colts special teams coach Brian Mason in 2020 and 2021.
In his two pro years in Chicago, Scott has appeared in 28 games (four starts), catching 18-of-33 targets for 173 yards (9.6 avg.). He's also carried the ball seven times for 41 yards (5.9 avg.). Scott also has participation as a kickoff returner, returning 13 for 315 yards (24.2 avg.).
While he's technically a receiver, Scott's biggest impact with the Colts, if the opportunity arises, could be on special teams. He has seen 90 special teams snaps in his time with the Bears, on kickoff coverage (46), kickoff return (30), punt coverage (13), and punt return (1).
Scott joins Coleman Owen as the other wide receiver on the practice squad, providing depth behind Michael Pittman Jr., Pierce, Josh Downs, AD Mitchell, Ashton Dulin, and Anthony Gould on the active roster.
Nikkel (6'1", 210, 24) came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of Iowa State. He signed with the Washington Commanders, where he spent his first year on the practice squad, and was with them during the offseason program and training camp this year.
In his two summers in the NFL, during the preseason, Nikkel has seen 50 snaps on special teams as a core member and 115 on defense. He's totaled 13 tackles, including two for loss.
Nikkel joins Trey Washington as the other practice squad safety, behind Cam Bynum, Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, and Daniel Scott, who are on the active roster.