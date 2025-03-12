Colts Sign Speedy Playmaking Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts are signing elusive and game-breaking running back Khalil Herbert, formerly with the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals.
This is the perfect backup for what Shane Steichen needs in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor. Herbert is a speedy runner who can make defenses pay with one-cut, breakout-type skill. Throughout his short NFL tenure, he's racked up 1,905 rushing yards on 400 carries (4.8 average) and nine touchdowns.
While he hasn't caught a slew of balls out of the backfield, he's still snagged 53 passes for 312 receiving yards and another duo of scores. Herbert also saw kick return experience in 2021 with the Bears, notching 27 for 650 return yards. Since then, he's only seen 13 returns for 270 return yards.
Herbert can complement Taylor well and serve as the change-of-pace back Indy needed. This doesn't just give Steichen another weapon to use in his scheme, it hands Anthony Richardson another tool to put alongside him in option sets to fool defenders.
A player like Herbert isn't going to light the world on fire and might not see more than four or five carries a game, but that's all Taylor needs to have less of a workload with more impact on his totes.
We'll see how much Herbert is used in the 2025 offense and the fate of free agent Trey Sermon and pass-catching back Tyler Goodson for the upcoming campaign.
