Colts Signing Named 'Best Value Deal'
The Indianapolis Colts splashed in the first week of free agency, specifically in the secondary. Indy signed Cam Bynum and Charvarius Ward to improve the defensive backfield for new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard signed Bynum and Ward to multi-year contracts worth up to $60 million each, making a big investment to secure the pass defense. Of the two newcomers, Ward has the most experience as he enters his eighth year in the NFL.
After playing for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs to begin his career, Ward was brought in by Indy to be the guaranteed CB1. His résumé speaks for itself, despite his 2024 numbers not looking as good as years past.
Pro Football Focus listed Ward as one of five "value signings" from this year's free agency class, despite Indy paying him a tad more than what PFF projected his value at.
"The Colts are betting on Ward to bounce back after a rough 2024 season with the San Francisco 49ers," wrote PFF. "He earned a career-low 58.2 PFF coverage grade last year but ranked inside the top 15 at the position in 2022 and 2023. If Indianapolis can get that version of Ward out of this deal, it’s a nice upgrade for the team's defense."
Last year, Ward recorded zero interceptions, seven passes defended, and 54 total tackles in 12 appearances. According to Ward, it was the first time in two years that the 49ers did not have him follow opposing WR1s.
In 2023, when Ward followed opposing WR1s, he recorded five interceptions, 23 passes defended, and 72 total tackles. Ward was told by Anarumo that he'll be following opposing WR1s for the Colts, hence why he chose Indy.
If the Colts can somehow get Ward to revert to his prime form, $60 million will look like a steal. PFF originally projected Ward to land a deal worth $45 million and graded his contract with Indy as "average".
The Colts suffered numerous injuries in the secondary last season, including losing starting corner JuJu Brents in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Ward has hardly missed time through his seven-year career but missed five games due to personal reasons last year.
If Indy can rely on Ward to suit up, the secondary will be dependable for the first time in a while.
