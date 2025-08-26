Colts Will Have to Be Patient for Waiver Claims After Cuts
One of the most significant player acquisition periods of the NFL calendar is about to take place, as all 32 teams must have their rosters down to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday.
While those who are released and subject to free agency can sign elsewhere immediately, other players who are waived will go through the waiver wire for the 24 hours after, eligible to be claimed by any team.
Younger players with less than four years accrued in the NFL are subject to waivers, where players with four or more years can be released outright. If a player passes through waivers without being claimed by any of the 32 teams, they become a free agent and would have to sign a new contract wherever they go.
The Indianapolis Colts hold the 14th slot in the NFL waiver order, as the order remains the same as the draft (without trades) from April through the first three weeks of the regular season. With that being the case, any players on waivers that the Colts put a claim on will have to go unclaimed by the 13 teams ahead of the Colts to successfully land in Indy.
While the Colts are submitting waiver claims, they will also be scouring the league for free agents (and players to clear out of waivers to become free agents) to form their 16-man practice squad. Many of their own players who they released and waived will wind up joining the practice squad.
The Colts are usually fairly active in acquiring outside talent through waivers and free agency after roster cuts. Last summer, the Colts claimed cornerback Samuel Womack III off waivers when Womack was waived by the San Francisco 49ers. He would go on to start eight games and see action in all 17. The year prior, the Colts claimed offensive tackle Ryan Hayes, defensive end Isaiah Land, and offensive lineman Josh Sills off waivers. Land and Sills remain with the Colts still (as of Tuesday morning of cut day).