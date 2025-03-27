Colts Listed as Top 'Sleeper' to Pick Quarterback
In the first week of NFL free agency, the Indianapolis Colts signed six-year veteran quarterback Daniel Jones to compete alongside Anthony Richardson for the starting job. Now, a month away from the draft, the Colts have the chance to take another competitor.
Indianapolis has kept Sam Ehlinger as the third-string quarterback since he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. Ehlinger has been Richardson's rock through his hard times as the face of the franchise, but has rarely had time to shine on the field.
Ehlinger started three games for the Colts in 2022, losing all three while throwing for three touchdowns and three interceptions. He was handed the job at the end of Frank Reich's tenure, a situation that would be difficult to overcome for any starter.
Now that Ehlinger's rookie contract has expired, should the Colts move on from him as their third-string quarterback? Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox feels the Colts are a "sleeper team" that could draft a quarterback this April.
"The Colts don't appear likely to draft a quarterback early because that would essentially mean giving up on Richardson after only two seasons," wrote Knox. "... However, if the Colts are truly serious about finding their long-term answer at the position, adding a rookie to the competition could be an option that is on the table."
"Another factor to consider is that if Richardson busts out in Indianapolis, Ballard and Steichen could both be in serious danger of losing their jobs—that is, if they don't stumble into a new starter the way the San Francisco 49ers did with Brock Purdy... They probably won't target a quarterback at 14th overall, but they could take one earlier than most expect."
Earlier this year, general manager Chris Ballard told the media that the competition in Indy is "open" and that the team needs someone who can "really challenge from a production standpoint". There are plenty of prospects in this year's draft, especially if the Colts want someone in a later round.
Quinn Ewers of Texas, Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss, and Tyler Shough of Louisville have all been considered players who may end up going off the board in the first two days of the draft. The Colts scheduled a top-30 visit with Ewers, showing they're seriously interested in taking a rookie passer.
In his junior season at Texas, Ewers led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff Semifinals against Ohio State. Ewers threw for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 65.8% completion rate.
If he's still available in round two or three, the Colts may take a chance on him to replace Ehlinger as the third quarterback in the building. Even though he'd likely be behind Richardson and Jones, Ewers or any rookie would have the chance to see the field if things go south regarding injuries or poor performances.
