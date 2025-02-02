National Pundit Snubs Colts Free Agents from List of 'Top Players'
The Indianapolis Colts' front office is amid offseason evaluations, deciding which players to keep and who to let go ahead of next season. With nearly 20 free agents hitting the open market, the Colts could see some roster overhaul.
Atop the list are veterans like center Ryan Kelly, tight end Mo Alie-Cox, and safety Julian Blackmon. Retirement remains an option for Kelly, but Alie-Cox and Blackmon are two players the Colts may move on from after inconsistent performances in 2024.
Looking elsewhere, Indy has free agents at nearly every position. Linebacker E.J. Speed and guard Will Fries are two names that come to mind as young playmakers who could receive a ton of attention from teams across the league.
Speed totaled 82 solo tackles this season, finishing with the third-most in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, Speed finished with the 134th-best overall grade (56.7) out of eligible linebackers but the 53rd-best run-stopping grade (72.2).
CBS Sports analyst Garrett Podell excluded Speed from a list of the "top potential players" in free agency. Guard Fries was also left off the list of the best available guards despite finishing with the 4th-highest grade in the league per PFF.
While Speed and Fries were snubbed from Podell's list, Kelly was named as the best available center.
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly, a four-time Pro Bowler, is the best of the bunch, but he's battled injuries the last two seasons. Probably best for a contender on a deal no longer than two or three years.- Garrett Podell, CBS Sports
Alie-Cox was included among the best available tight ends while veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was listed toward the top of all pass throwers.
The Colts have plenty of options, but time to evaluate is running out. The free agency period will begin March 12th as general manager Chris Ballard combs through the best available fits for Indy next season.
