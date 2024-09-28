Steelers' Offense Gets Bad News Ahead of Colts Game
The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of injuries across their roster ahead of the matchup with the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. Most notably, defensive end Kwity Paye (quadriceps) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip). With these setbacks, players like Dayo Odeyingbo, Laiatu Latu, and Chris Lammons will be relied upon like never before to give Indy a chance to finish September at 2-2.
But, the Steelers are also going through it with the injuries. Players like running back Jaylen Warren and linebacker Alex Highsmith will miss a critical game for the Steelers. If Mike Tomlin can lead his troops to victory, they'll conclude September undefeated and atop the AFC North. But now the offensive line has bad news with starting guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral). NFL insider Adam Schefter released the news on X.
Indianapolis is missing DeForest Buckner on their defensive front but can operate against the Steelers' offense with Grover Stewart and Raekwon Davis. With the news of Seumalo missing the contest, look for backup seventh-rounder Spencer Anderson to get the start. This might open windows of opportunity for Stewart and Davis to feast on Najee Harris and Pittsburgh's backfield.
Also, pass-rushing defensive tackles Taven Bryan and Adetomiwa Adebawore are coming off a sack each against the Chicago Bears, giving them an added chance to replicate that performance against Justin Fields. While Pittsburgh is banged up when regarding their offensive line, the power of head coach Mike Tomlin's ability to make something out of little/nothing can't be overlooked.
The Colts and Anthony Richardson won last week but looked bad as an offense and were facing a bottom-tier Bears team as a defense. Indianapolis will have to fight their way through the visiting Steelers to get a win at Lucas Oil Stadium tomorrow afternoon, as this game will likely be close until the fourth quarter hits zero.
