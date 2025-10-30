Horseshoe Huddle

5 Keys to a Colts Victory Over Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts will look to win at Acrisure Stadium vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time since 2008.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) chase after Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts are ready to take their league-best 7-1 record into Acrisure Stadium on Sunday to face off against Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen is 2-0 against Tomlin, but those victories were inside Lucas Oil Stadium. This time, Indianapolis must try and smash a road drought, as the squad hasn't won in Pittsburgh since 2008 with Peyton Manning.

To get the victory and move to 8-1, it will take a great performance from both sides of the football to shake a talented, but struggling Steelers defense, while also disrupting future Hall-of-Fame QB Aaron Rodgers.

Here are the five keys for Indy to take a big win on the road on Sunday.

Colts O-Line vs. Steelers D-Line

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) lead blocks for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indy's offensive line has been on a tear, posting Pro Football Focus blocking grades of 70.6 pass-blocking and 76.8 run-blocking, both good enough for fourth in the NFL. However, Pittsburgh's defensive front is absolutely no joke.

Nick Herbig (4.5 sacks), T.J. Watt (4.0 sacks), Keeanu Benton (2.5 sacks), Derrick Harmon (2.0 sacks), and Cameron Heyward (1.5 sacks) will do everything possible to make life difficult on Indy's dominant offensive line. This will be a great matchup to watch in what will be a battle of attrition.

Quick Pressure on Aaron Rodgers

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (yellow jersey) looks to throw the football.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) prepares to pass the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 26, 2025. / Michael Longo / For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers is leading Pittsburgh's offense and has played well. Through seven games, Rodgers has put up 1,489 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. However, Rodgers isn't very mobile, and quick pressure from Indy will be just what the doctor ordered.

Rodgers is notorious for getting the ball out quickly, as he's only taken 12 sacks and sustained 63 pressures. The Colts' defensive front will need big games from names like Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and DeForest Buckner, and they'll need to get to Rodgers fast, or risk getting carved up by the all-time great.

Colts Linebackers/Safeties vs. Steelers Tight Ends

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (black jersey) runs down the sideline and keeps defenders away.
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) breaks into the end zone for a go-ahed touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts linebackers Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt have their strengths, but coverage isn't one of them. This could spell issues against Pittsburgh's tight ends. While Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth, and Darnell Washington haven't put up wild numbers, Indy's linebackers have also been torched in coverage often.

As for the safeties Cam Bynum and Nick Cross, they're more talented in coverage, but will be undersized and could be overpowered by these tight ends. It will be key to limit this trio, or it could open up easy completions and bigger plays for Rodgers to execute.

Don't Allow D.K. Metcalf to Make Explosive Plays

Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (yellow uniform) runs with the football after securing a catch.
Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) catches a pass for 10 yards against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The best wide receiver for the Steelers is D.K. Metcalf. The former Seattle Seahawk has made a big impact for Pittsburgh and is a massive threat to an undermanned Colts secondary. Metcalf has 27 catches for 461 receiving yards and five touchdowns through seven games.

The status of cornerback Jaylon Jones is up in the air for this game, but Metcalf will see names like Mekhi Blackmon and Johnathan Edwards the most. Lou Anarumo has done great executing his defense with so many cornerback injuries, but Metcalf is arguably the biggest threat to his scheme this Sunday.

Daniel Jones

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (blue and white uniform) gets ready to throw a pass down the field.
Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has the best matchup he's seen all season when he faces Pittsburgh. Despite possessing fantastic cornerback talent like Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Joey Porter Jr. in the secondary, the Steelers are the league's worst pass defense, allowing 273.3 passing yards per game.

Jones has been shredding defenses and averages 257.7 passing yards per game. He also has weapons like Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Warren. As long as Indy can stave off Pittsburgh's defensive front, Jones should have a field day given how the Steelers have defended the pass.

DRAKE WALLY

Drake Walley is a co-deputy editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI. His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, Yahoo, and SBNation. He also co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.

