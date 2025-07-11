Colts Still Linked to Trade for Pro Bowl Quarterback
It feels as if the Indianapolis Colts' entire 2025 season hinges on the play of their quarterbacks, whether it be Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, or some combination of the two as the starters.
The offensive skill position players are a capable bunch, the offensive and defensive lines have talent, and the secondary has been revamped. Overall, it appears to be a winning roster as long as the quarterback position isn't a detriment.
The Colts did address the spot this offseason, bringing in Jones as a free agent to compete with the third-year incumbent in Richardson. However, despite training camp being on the horizon, is it too late to add another competitor to the mix?
One player who may eventually get traded this year is Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who will turn 37 years old before the season begins.
It was recently revealed that Cousins feels he was misled last offseason when he signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons, who then drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the draft the following month. Penix eventually usurped Cousins as the starter during the season.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report thinks the Colts should be keeping an eye on Cousins:
"The clock is ticking in Indianapolis for multiple people within the Colts organization. And any interest in Cousins comes with an asterisk based on how quickly general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen lose patience with Anthony Richardson.
As the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Richardson probably had a rather lengthy leash entering this offseason, but it's shortening with each passing month...
The Colts knew something needed to be done. Ballard was open about bringing in competition, and he did so by signing free-agent Daniel Jones. To make matters worse, Richardson reaggravated the shoulder injury he suffered during his rookie campaign...
If Richardson is not ready for the start of training camp and experiences any kind of setback, the Colts should reassess the situation because a lot is riding on this season. Ballard and Steichen could well be entering a make-or-break campaign.
Would they rather have Jones or Cousins trying to save their jobs? The answer seems obvious, even if Indianapolis needs to take on a chunk of the latter's contract and likely surrender a future asset in return."
In theory, if the Colts make it through training camp in August uninspired by their quarterback position to the point where they question if they can win, then perhaps a deal for Cousins would make sense.
Cousins is an accomplished player. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, he has earned four Pro Bowls, has seven 4,000-yard passing seasons, and holds a 66.9% career completion percentage.
However, he was passed up by Penix for a reason. Cousins tore an Achilles while with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, which greatly affected his mobility in 2024 with Atlanta. At his age, following that injury, with the tape he showed following it, there should be major questions about whether it would be worth it for the Colts.
Even with the Colts' backs against the wall and their seats rather toasty, a panic move such as this would be rather uncharacteristic for Colts general manager Chris Ballard.