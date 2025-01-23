Former Colts Super Bowl-Winning Leader Praises Lou Anarumo Hire
The Indianapolis Colts are officially in the Lou Anarumo era of defensive football. This hiring came after veteran coordinator Gus Bradley was with the team for three seasons (2022-2024).
Anarumo spent the last six campaigns with the Cincinnati Bengals and coached fantastic talents like safety Jessie Bates III and defensive edge Trey Hendrickson. Anarumo has garnered respect over the years, and even former Colts Super Bowl-winning head coach and Hall of Famer Tony Dungy chimed in.
"I think the Colts got an excellent Defensive Coordinator in Lou Anarumo," Dungy said. "We did many Cincinnati Bengals games over the last 3 years and his defenses were always well prepared and his players loved playing for him. I’m excited to see what Coach Lou brings to the Colts!
Anarumo brings a unique defensive coaching style to the Colts' stop troops, one that is far different from the approach of Bradley. Instead of maintaining a static approach across the board, Anarumo predicates things on planning, adjusting, and confusing opposing quarterbacks with tricks up the sleeve.
While plenty of names on Indy's defense can benefit from the Anarumo hire, players like cornerback Kenny Moore II, edge Laiatu Latu and safety Nick Cross are among the top given the success of those positions in Cincinnati during his tenure.
The Colts' defense will need to play disciplined and smart to make the most out of Anarumo's complex scheme. With the offseason in full swing, Anarumo will likely have a say in the Colts bringing in free agents and draft picks to help him hit the ground running the right way in 2025.
