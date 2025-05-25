Colts' Best Offseason Addition Should Come as No Surprise
When a team is picking in the middle of the first round of the NFL draft, it's not often that they get the perfect player that they needed all along, but that's what happened for the Indianapolis Colts when they selected Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick in April.
While it's not necessarily a premier position, tight end was the most obvious area for improvement for the Colts this offseason, given the lack of production from the group in 2024 and what was still on the roster.
The Colts' tight ends were arguably the least productive group in the NFL, ranking last in receptions (39) and reception rate (52.0%), and second-to-last in yards (467). They then saw leading tight end pass-catcher Kylen Granson (14 catches for 182 yards, no touchdowns) leave in free agency.
Based on key metrics, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus identified the move that each NFL team made this offseason that fit their needs the best, and it should come as no surprise that drafting Warren was the pick for the Colts:
Key Metric: Led all Power Four TEs in receiving grade, YAC and missed tackles forced in 2024
Tyler Warren may not have been the first tight end selected in this year’s draft, as many expected, but he couldn’t have found a better landing spot than Indianapolis. Warren led the Power Four last season with a 93.4 receiving grade, 693 yards after catch and 19 missed tackles forced. Meanwhile, Colts tight ends ranked in the bottom four in each of those categories last season.
Not only was Warren a perfect pick for what the Colts needed when they selected him, but he is ready-made to make a difference for the offense on day one.
“He’s a guy that can do it all. You guys know that," Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters after they drafted Warren. "He can catch. He can run. He can throw. I mean, s***, we might play him on defense. I don’t know.
"The thing that is crazy, they talk about (John) Riggins, him growing up watching him – I mean, that’s how he freaking plays," Steichen continued. "When he’s got the ball in his hands, this guy is physical, run after catch, he’ll lay the wood on you, hurdle you. It’s going to bring a lot to our football team for sure.”
Warren was widely considered one of the few elite players in the draft after a dominant career for the Nittany Lions. In 2024, Warren put up astounding numbers for a tight end, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards (11.9 avg.) and eight touchdowns to go with 26 carries for 218 yards (8.4 avg.) and another four touchdowns. Ever the multi-talented player, he also went 3-of-6 passing (50%) for 35 yards and a touchdown. He also punted the ball once, as if that weren't enough.
Warren comes in and is immediately the most dangerous Colts tight end, joining Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, and Jelani Woods.
This gives Colts head coach Steichen the first real threat at tight end that he's had entering his third year with the Colts, and a huge target for whoever wins the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.