Colts Superstar May Need to Be Dialed Back
The Indianapolis Colts' offense has numerous players with great NFL career outlooks. Josh Downs, Tyler Warren, and Alec Pierce are among this group of names. But, as for the success of Shane Steichen's offense here and now, it's through the two-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro running back, Jonathan Taylor.
Taylor is the quintessential workhorse running back, hauling 21.6 rushing attempts per contest for 303 total in 14 games in 2024. Taylor was the heart and soul of Indy's offense and its ground game, especially after Richardson went down with an injury, resulting in the immobile QB Joe Flacco starting for six contests.
Taylor is elite, but has plenty of miles on the odometer, questioning how much longer he can keep up that type of volume and production.
Yahoo! Sports has this covered in Frank Schwab's breakdown on the Taylor's immense usage.
"Taylor is entering his sixth season and last season was his second time amassing more than 300 carries, so wear and tear starts to become a concern."
Taylor has 1,228 rushing attempts through 67 games and 61 starts throughout his career. While it's not over 20 carries per game (18.3), it's still a hefty career workload through just five years. Considering Taylor's incredible usage in college also adds context to Schwab's concern.
In college, Taylor accumulated 926 carries over 41 games for an average of 22.6 per game. This is insane usage over three years at Wisconsin. Taylor came into the NFL and took over immediately following a season-ending injury to then running back Marlon Mack.
Taylor has been given the football to, at times, take complete control of Indy's offense. No year embodies this more accurately than the 2021 season when Carson Wentz was the starter under center for then-coach Frank Reich.
Wentz wasn't bad that year by the numbers, but he wasn't consistent enough, and when he ran into a wall, he really ran into it. This forced the offense to lean heavily on Taylor. The former Badger didn't mind the usage, gaining First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.
That was Taylor's best year to date, putting up 332 carries for a league-leading 1,811 rushing yards and 18 scores on the ground. Taylor had a second Pro Bowl season last year with 1,431 rushing yards and 11 more scores on the ground.
Taylor is entering year six and has sustained key injuries throughout that span, which might be a mild concern. However, Taylor looked fantastic last year and is the battering ram for Indy's offense to give itself the best chance to succeed.
The hope this year is that either Anthony Richardson can break out in year three, or Daniel Jones will have a career revival after many disappointing seasons with the New York Giants. As always, it's all about the quarterback and figuring out that conundrum.
The Colts have excellent talent peppered all over the roster, but Taylor will still be the go-to option until further notice. We'll see if he can continue to handle so much heading into a huge year for the Colts.
