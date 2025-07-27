Colts' Surprise Defender Seeing First Team-Reps in Training Camp
The Indianapolis Colts linebacker room has been turned over quite a bit in recent years.
Former third-round selection Bobby Okereke left for the New York Giants back in 2022, and his replacement, E.J. Speed, signed with the Houston Texans this offseason. Key reserve Grant Stuard also was a subtraction this offseason, opting to sign with the Detroit Lions in free agency.
This recent string of departures has left the Colts with very few options in the linebacker room, and the front office elected to roll with many of the same faces in the program heading into training camp. All-Pro linebacker Zaire Franklin is certainly going to remain as the starting MIKE linebacker, while second-year safety convert Jaylon Carlies is likely to slide in as the WILL. After those two at the top of the lineup, the pecking order was tough to gauge heading into the offseason.
Luckily, in a rather weird usage of that word, the Colts got a prime chance to test out a few reserve players in minicamp this offseason with both Franklin and Carlies missing time due to injuries. With the early starter snaps up for grabs, an unlikely face in Cameron McGrone emerged as a prime contender for snaps this season.
McGrone isn't a new addition to the Colts by any means. The former Michigan linebacker was once a highly touted prospect in the draft by many in the media. He appeared on most top-100 big boards back in 2021, but ultimately slipped to the fifth round due to his inexperience and the fact that he tore his ACL in his junior year of college.
Still, that didn't keep some analysts away from lofting heavy praise on the 21-year-old prospect.
McGrone was drafted by the New England Patriots and spent most of his first season on the injured list for the team. He was sent to the team's practice squad prior to his second year, and the Colts scooped him up in December of that year. Since the 2022 season, he has solely been with the Colts' organization in some capacity.
McGrone's injury concerns have popped up on occasion with the team, as he missed the start of last season due to a dislocated elbow, but he has primarily served as a core special-teams player at the bottom of the roster. In two seasons with the team, he has logged a total of just eight defensive snaps (to go along with 321 special teams snaps). Now with Stuard and Speed out of the picture, McGrone may be ready for a bigger role in the Colts' defense.
Franklin is still currently out of training camp nursing an injury, so McGrone has seen a bulk of the starting MIKE snaps alongside Carlies this summer. By all accounts, he appears to be playing well in the role, even getting his hands on a few passes over the middle of the field. The once highly touted prospect is still only 25 years old, so he likely still has a chance to grow into a high-level contributor in this league.
The Colts are still early into camp, and a few other players have been seen rotating in with McGrone, but there does appear to be something about the young players' game that intrigues Lou Anarumo and his defensive staff.
After multiple bad injuries and years as a special teamer, McGrone may finally be getting his shot to be a contributor on defense in the NFL. Hopefully, he can seize this once-in-a-lifetime chance and run with it.