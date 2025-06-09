Colts Must Target Recently Released Linebacker
The Cincinnati Bengals released linebacker Germaine Pratt on Monday morning (per Tom Pelissero | NFL Network). Pratt had stayed with the team for six seasons and was drafted the same year defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was hired by the team.
Anarumo is now the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts, where he's already been linked to multiple former Bengals. Rumors have floated regarding interest in Pratt and defensive end Trey Hendrickson, but Indianapolis has yet to pull the trigger on either move.
Now that Pratt is a free agent, the probability of him becoming a Colt just went up. Pratt had requested a trade in February, but the team wasn't able to find any possible suitors in the first months of free agency.
With Anarumo at the helm and a clear need at linebacker that wasn't addressed during the NFL draft, the Colts could finally swoop in and grab a veteran playmaker. Pratt finished the 2024 season with 143 combined tackles, the 10th-most in the league.
On top of bringing down the ball carriers, Pratt forced two fumbles and snagged two interceptions in 17 games started. Over the past four seasons, Pratt has caused a combined 14 forced fumbles and interceptions.
Pratt was due to earn approximately $7 million this season before getting cut. The Colts have just over $20 million in cap space to work with, making a contract offer a plausible choice for the six-year veteran.
According to Pro Football Focus, Pratt earned a 70.1 run-defense grade, which ranked 63rd out of 189 eligible linebackers. One issue with Pratt is that he missed 19 tackles last season, and missed tackles were an issue that constantly plagued the Colts' defense. If Anarumo wants to bring him in, he'll have to clean up some of the mistakes.
The Colts lost starting linebacker E.J. Speed to the Houston Texans this offseason. Speed signed a one-year deal worth under $4 million, so it was clear that Indianapolis had no real interest in bringing him back.
With Speed gone, the Colts were expected to rely on second-year linebacker Jaylon Carlies. Unfortunately, Carlies has been dealing with injuries this offseason. Pratt could sign a short-term deal to prove what he's worth while playing for the same coach he's been under for the past six seasons.