Colts' Taylor Runs Wild, Earns Second Straight NFL Honor
For the second week in a row, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has taken home the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.
Taylor tore apart the Tennessee Titans' defense in a blowout Week 3 victory that helped keep the Colts undefeated to start the season. The sixth-year back had 17 attempts for 102 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, making it his second-straight three-touchdown performance against Tennessee.
Taylor's elite showing was highlighted by a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, where he broke multiple tackles as he spun away for six. The run was undoubtedly one of the best of his career, which is saying something for a guy with 54 career rushing touchdowns.
Taylor won the same award last week after showing no fear against a highly touted Denver Broncos defense. In that Week 2 victory, Taylor ran for 165 yards, but tacked on 50 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air.
That's now back-to-back weeks the Colts have relied on Taylor's legs to bring home the win. Colts head coach Shane Steichen has emphasized "old-school smashmouth football" as the mantra for this Indianapolis offense, and it's worked wonders.
"The offensive line paved the way for him," Steichen said after Taylor's three-touchdown performance. "That big-time run there at the end, that was the old-school iso play... It was a hell of a job up front. (Tyler) Warren leading, and then obviously 28 (Jonathan Taylor) breaking the tackles and getting through there for the big run, it was fun. It was like old-school smashmouth football."
Through three weeks of play, Taylor leads the league with 338 rushing yards. The next closest players are Buffalo Bills back James Cook (284) and Jacksonville Jaguars back Travis Etienne Jr. (270).
This week marks the fifth time that Taylor has earned Offensive Player of the Week honors in his career. Taylor hasn't had a season this dominant since his breakout year in 2021, when he finished second in the Offensive Player of the Year voting.
Heading into Week 4, Taylor has an opportunity to continue his hard-nosed football against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams fell just short of beating the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, and held Saquon Barkley to only 46 yards on 18 carries.
The Rams have one of the league's most talented defensive lines, spearheaded by Jared Verse and Byron Young. The Indianapolis offensive line will have its hands full, but Taylor hasn't shown any signs of hindrance, no matter the opposition.
Taylor has faced off against the Rams only one time in his career, and it was in 2021. Taylor finished that game with 15 rushing attempts for only 51 yards and zero touchdowns. This weekend is a perfect opportunity to make his name known in Los Angeles as the Colts look to jump to 4-0 and maintain their perfect start.