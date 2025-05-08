Colts Have Three of 2026's Best Free Agents
The Indianapolis Colts have their eyes set on the 2025 regular season with immense pressure on names like general manager Chris Ballard, quarterback Anthony Richardson, and head coach Shane Steichen. However, Indianapolis must consider its free agents for the 2026 campaign.
While there are six names on the list, three stand out most, and Pro Football Focus has them installed into the top available for the 2026 season. The most prominent names are left tackle Bernhard Raimann, defensive end Kwity Paye, and safety Nick Cross.
There's a high likelihood that all three of these players are retained with new deals, but it's not guaranteed. Starting with tackle Raimann, he's been a model of consistency, as indicated by his blocking grades per PFF: 85.1 (overall), 82.0 (pass-blocking), and 80.7 (run-blocking).
Raimann is due for an extension and might be sticking with Indianapolis on a new deal as early as the 2025 offseason to secure him for the foreseeable future.
Next is end, Paye. The former Michigan Wolverines pass-rusher has had a solid career in his four years with the Colts, who also picked up his fifth-year option. Paye hasn't put up otherworldly numbers, but has stacked 26.5 sacks, 170 tackles (31 for loss), and 41 quarterback hits.
Paye is a consistent run defender who may or may not be retained, depending on how Laiatu Latu and new addition J.T. Tuimoloau perform moving forward.
Lastly is strong safety Cross. Initially, there were doubts about Cross' future in the NFL through his first two seasons, but he sprang in the right direction in 2024. Cross catapulted his numbers to 146 tackles (six for loss), 1.0 sacks, five passes defended, three picks, and a fumble forced.
New free agent signing Camryn Bynum will join Cross in the defensive backfield. The hope is that new coordinator Lou Anarumo can utilize this safety duo to maximize efficiency against opposing rushing and passing attacks.
Indianapolis must focus on the 2025 season, but also must keep these names in mind for the future. When the 2025 season concludes, it's all about trying to retain these talents. However, the most important player to keep is Raimann.
The reason is simple: Paye hasn't become a top-tier defensive end, and Tuimoloau might be his replacement if it all works out, while Cross may have had a one-off season in 2024. Needless to say, Indianapolis and general manager Chris Ballard (if he's still in the seat) will have tough decisions to make with their pending free agents next season.
While those are important to consider re-signing down the road, it's all about winning and doing it now for the Colts. 2025 will either be the year where Indianapolis finally makes the playoffs after a drought since 2020, or when the team falls under 10 wins with no postseason spot or divisional title, with plenty of change from top to bottom likely to follow.
