3 Game-Defining Matchups for Colts vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts are looking for their third win of the 2024 NFL season in a game against the Tennessee Titans this weekend. If they lose, the Colts will fall to 0-3 in divisional games in just six weeks.
The Colts won twice against the Titans last year with the first matchup being the game that ended quarterback Anthony Richardson's season. Before exiting the game, Richardson had thrown for nearly 100 yards with a 75% completion rate (9/12).
Regardless, Indy's passing attack will need to find its groove, leading to the first big matchup to look out for on Sunday afternoon.
Alec Pierce vs. L'Jarius Sneed
Alec Pierce is a certified game-breaker after reviving the Colts' offense late in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend. For Shane Steichen's group to succeed, Pierce will need a couple of big-time plays to come his way.
For the Tennessee defense, Super Bowl champion cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was acquired in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. Sneed was one of the more dominant corners in the league in 2023 and may be tasked with shutting down Pierce's vertical threat.
Following the news of Michael Pittman Jr.'s injury, Pierce may get more looks to help take more weight in the passing game. Pierce caught three passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in his last game against the Titans – a stat line that perfectly reflects what he brings to the field: speed and contested catch ability. Giving Pierce a shot to make one play against an elite corner could help boost his confidence, too.
Jaylon Jones vs. DeAndre Hopkins
The Indianapolis defense has been nothing short of disappointing, but so has the Tennessee offense. Both groups rank toward the bottom of the league statistically, especially when looking at the yards per game. The Colts give up an average of 419.2 YPG (32nd in NFL) while the Titans average 256.3 YPG offensively (30th in NFL).
Preventing chunk plays is something that Steichen says his defense needs to fix and in Week 6 it all starts with limiting wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. As the WR1 in Nashville, Hopkins managed to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark last season but has been off to a much slower start in his 12th year of professional football with only 121 yards through four games.
Indy's secondary is battered, but second-year corner Jaylon Jones has continued to make plays as the primary cornerback. He leads the team in interceptions and could snag one against quarterback Will Levis who has already thrown six on the year. Holding Hopkins to under 70 yards would keep the Colts in control of the game's tempo by leaving the defense off the field.
Trey Sermon vs Titans D-Line
Starting running back Jonathan Taylor was listed as out for Sunday's game, meaning Trey Sermon should get his second consecutive start. Last week at Jacksonville, Sermon rushed for 38 yards on ten carries for one touchdown. He didn't get many looks since the Colts were down for most of the game.
Meanwhile, in Nashville, star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons could be making his return to the field after the team had their bye week in Week 5. Simmons is one of the league's best defenders against the run and has consistently ranked in the top ten defensive linemen according to Pro Football Focus.
Sermon has shown that he can dominate when given the chance, specifically when he earned 88 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. The Colts need to churn the clock to take the win and keeping Sermon involved alongside Tyler Goodson will be very important in making that happen.
The Colts and Titans' Week 6 battle will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium.
