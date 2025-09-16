Horseshoe Huddle

Colts' Top Graded Players from Broncos Clash Official

Indianapolis Colts players got handed their official grades from Pro Football Focus after a nail-biting win vs. the Denver Broncos.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (10) celebrates a touchdown with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (10) celebrates a touchdown with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts protected home turf against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, raising plenty of eyebrows along the way. Newly signed quarterback Daniel Jones has played nearly perfect football, committing zero turnovers and scoring five touchdowns.

Even though Denver's defense is heralded as one of the best units in all of football, Jones played fearlessly. Many (including me) thought that Pat Suratin II, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, would cause issues for Jones. That wasn't the case, and Jones threw towards him time and time again.

It wasn't just Jones who played well. It took an elite team performance to keep the win at home, and that's exactly what the Colts provided.

Pro Football Focus analysts released their official Week 2 grades, and here's the top five performers for the Colts against Denver.

5. Safety Cam Bynum | 76.8 overall grade

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) celebrates with fans after the win against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

After he snagged an interception against Tua Tagovailoa in Week 1, Bynum decided to make it two in two games by picking off a poorly thrown ball by Bo Nix. Quickly becoming a fan-favorite for his elite celebrations, Bynum has shown exactly why he's worth his $60 million contract.

Bynum earned the highest tackling grade on the team (83.0), preventing multiple plays from getting worse as Nix had his way with the Colts' defense in the first half.

In other categories, Bynum had a 60.9 run defense grade, a 58.4 pass rush grade, and a 74.9 coverage grade.

4. Wide Receiver Josh Downs | 79.2 overall grade

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) celebrates a first down in the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Downs finished Sunday's win with six catches for 51 yards, an improvement from his two catches the week prior. His first four catches were all for a first down, showing how often he is the first read in Shane Steichen's offense.

Downs' separation ranks among the best in the league, making himself available on quick slants and crossers for the quarterback. He was the third-highest graded offensive player on the team, and the second-highest graded receiver.

3. Quarterback Daniel Jones | 79.6 overall grade

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, during a game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana Jones was, once again, the star of the show. When he was named the starter, it was easy to point out his historically poor play and assume that he would repeat that past in Indianapolis. That's been far from the case.

With a passing grade of 81.4, Jones picked apart an elite Denver secondary. He threw for 316 yards and a touchdown, helping Indianapolis march down the field on nearly every drive. Add in another rushing touchdown, and it's clear why he's the third-highest graded Colt on the week.

2. Wide Receiver Adonai Mitchell | 86.7 overall grade

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (10) catches a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The Colts led 24-7 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one came as a bit of a surprise. Mitchell finished the day with two catches for 20 yards, and neither catch resulted in a first down.

PFF analyzes every play to grade a receiver's separation and route running, and that may have been the difference in giving him such a high grade.

On the season, Mitchell now ranks as the 6th best receiver in the league with an 81.9 overall grade through two games.

1. Safety Nick Cross | 87.5 overall grade

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) reacts with safety Nick Cross (20) during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The best grade of the week for Indianapolis goes to Cross, who complemented Bynum very well at strong safety. Cross excelled in coverage, earning an 87.1 grade in that area.

After finishing last season with 146 total tackles, three interceptions, and one forced fumble, Cross is proving why he's worthy of a contract extension this offseason. He allowed only one completion against Denver, and it was for one yard.

Cross is an elite tackler, which is exactly what the Colts need after missing the most tackles in the league last season. He'll look to continue his hot start against Cam Ward this weekend.

