Colts' Top 3 Needs (and Options) to Maximize Lou Anarumo's Defense
The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly hired Lou Anarumo to be their next defensive coordinator. The former Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller will bring an innovative and unique style to Indianapolis next season (and hopefully beyond).
The Colts have several good pieces to offer Anarumo, including former Pro Bowl nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II and former All-Pro DeForest Buckner. Grover Stewart should also excel in the same scheme that D.J. Reader once thrived in with the Bengals. Aside from those three staples, the rest of the Colts' defense could be in limbo going forward.
The Colts need to add some veteran help to raise the floor of this defense, or the team could face the same issues the Bengals faced last season. The Colts must bring in veterans for these three roles this offseason for Anarumo's defense to be successful in 2025.
Coverage Linebacker
Anarumo's linebackers are the core of what he wants to do on defense. Back in his peak years with the Bengals, Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt were fantastic coverage players that made an impact in the passing game. The Colts, in contrast, haven't had a premier coverage linebacker since Bobby Okereke and Shaquille Leonard left town.
The Colts must look to free agency to improve upon this weakness. Zaire Franklin can be an adequate cover guy, and rookie Jaylon Carlies showed some impressive flashes, but the team needs to add to the room with those guys. E.J. Speed is simply not the answer for this scheme alongside those two aforementioned players.
Tyrel Dodson (Miami Dolphins), Cody Barton (Denver Broncos), and/or Ernest Jones (Seattle Seahawks) could be viable options to upgrade the Colts' current roster. Dodson, in particular, is an intriguing option, as the athletic linebacker finished last season with three interceptions (most among all linebackers in the league).
Centerfield Safety
The other massive need to address this offseason is deep centerfield safety. Anarumo likes to play out of a single-high structure, and a sideline-to-sideline free safety is a must for his system to survive. In his best years with the Bengals, Jessie Bates was the star roamer over the top.
The Colts have a young strong safety coming off of a career-best season in Nick Cross, but they desperately need a legit cover guy next to him. Julian Blackmon had his worst career season in 2024, and he shouldn't be an option to start again next year. The Colts need outside help either in the draft or in free agency to improve at free safety.
Jevon Holland (Dolphins), Trevon Moehrig (Las Vegas Raiders), and/or Justin Reid (Kansas City Chiefs) are among the options that could make sense in free agency. Holland would be particularly interesting if he hits the market, but Moehrig could be an interesting consolation prize if he doesn't.
Veteran Help at Cornerback
As it currently stands, the Colts only have two playable outside cornerbacks on the roster (Samuel Womack, Jaylon Jones). JuJu Brents has not shown the ability to stay healthy, and after him, the cupboard is bare on the roster. The Colts must add some veteran competition to the room to alleviate some growing pains to the new system.
On the higher end, the Colts could look into players like D.J. Reed (New York Jets), Charvarius Ward (San Francisco 49ers), and/or Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills) to come in and immediately start next season. Reed, in particular, would be an excellent fit alongside Jones on the outside as a starter.
Even on the lower end, the Colts could look at players like Benjamin St. Juste (Washington Commanders), Shaquill Griffin (Minnesota Vikings), and/or Eric Stokes (Green Bay Packers) simply to come in and compete this offseason. These players, at the very least, would be upgrades over the Colts' current backups on the team.
