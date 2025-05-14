Colts' Top Trade Target Releases Honest Statement
The Indianapolis Colts are kicking their 2025 offseason into full gear as players have begun practicing as a team for the first time in months after a disappointing end to last season.
The Colts chose to part ways with longtime defensive coordinator Gus Bradley following multiple poor showings to close out the year. Indianapolis' defense allowed 45 points to a three-win New York Giants team in Week 17, a performance that was the final straw for general manager Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay.
To fill Bradley's shoes, the Colts hired former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to fix up the squad. Anarumo made an instant impact in free agency when the Colts brought in cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum to repair the secondary.
Anarumo has also been linked with a few of his former Bengals players, including defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Rumors have spread about the Colts being a perfect fit for Hendrickson, as the edge rusher has struggled to sign a new contract in Cincinnati.
In a new statement to ESPN, Hendrickson revealed that the Bengals have failed to offer him a new contract since the conclusion of April's NFL draft.
"No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft," Hendrickson said (via Adam Schefter). "The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.”
Last year, Hendrickson tallied his second-straight 17.5-sack season. He has recorded the third-most sacks in the NFL since 2020 (70.5), joining T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett as the only players with 55 or more sacks in that timeframe.
There's no doubt that Hendrickson deserves to be paid. He'll enter the 2025 season on a one-year deal with a base salary of $15.8 million, which he says he will not play under unless a new deal is signed.
Currently, 10 more defensive ends are making more money than Hendrickson. At the top of the list sits Garrett, who just signed a deal worth $40 million annually.
It's not clear what number Hendrickson is looking for, but it's fair to guess that it would be around $35 million. The Colts currently have just $20 million in available cap space, but Ballard could find a way to structure a possible deal to give Hendrickson more money in the later years of the contract.
Before the draft, it was reported that the Bengals were looking for at least a first round pick in return for Hendrickson. Nobody paid the price, especially since he also wants a new contract.
Considering Hendrickson's ties to Anarumo and his previous success in his defensive schemes, a chance remains for him to reunite with his old defensive coordinator before the season kicks off.