Colts Have Tough Decision on Key Defender in 2026
The Indianapolis Colts have taken their defensive edge position seriously over the last two seasons by drafting Laiatu Latu in 2023 (15th overall) and JT Tuimoloau in 2024 (45th overall). These two joined the veteran of the edge, Kwity Paye.
Paye hasn't been elite, but solid as one of the Colts' anchors against the run. The Colts decided to take on Paye's fifth-year option as he heads into 2025. Paye brings enough to be considered a much-needed starter, especially with how he defends opposing ground attacks.
That's why Bleacher Report has Paye's upcoming contract as Indy's most important to decide on. This makes perfect sense since the Colts have the budding talent Latu and Paye's possible replacement, Tuimoloau.
Here's what Moe Moton had to say about about the situation with Paye.
"Paye is at least a tier below the top young pass-rushers across the league. He's yet to record a double-digit sack season. On the other hand, the fourth-year defensive end has been a solid three-down defender with at least eight sacks in back-to-back campaigns and 10 tackles for loss in two terms."
Paye put up solid Pro Football Focus grades, prominently landing a 67.4 run defense grade and applying 37 quarterback pressures. Paye has been criticized for not being a top-level pass-rusher, but as Moton mentioned, his 8.0 sacks (8.5 in 2023) in back-to-back seasons isn't something to ignore.
Moton continues regarding Paye.
"Over the last two years, the Colts have used a first- or second-round pick on an edge-rusher, which will keep the defensive line stocked with high-upside talent. Though if Laiatu Latu and rookie JT Tuimoloau have an underwhelming 2025 campaign, Paye's solid production may be enough for him to get a new deal in Indianapolis."
As mentioned at the start of this article, Latu and Tuimoloau were picked through the last two drafts. But what wasn't said was if one or both don't pan out. In that case, Paye's value shoots through the roof.
Keep an eye on Latu and Tuimoloau's production in 2025. For Latu, it's all about taking the second-year leap to become a star on Indy's defensive line. For Tuimoloau, it's establishing himself in an important rookie year where a lot is on the line for the squad.
For Paye, it's to solidify himself as a pillar of the Colts' defensive trenches. Through Paye's 58 games (all starts), he's locked up 26.5 sacks, 41 quarterback hits, 170 tackles (31 for loss), four fumbles forced, and five recovered.
Paye is already a fine addition to Indy's defense, but the Colts did invest a 21st-overall pick in him (2021 draft). This means it would behoove him to build off another good year, but to put out even more on the field.
Paye wants the coveted 10-plus sacks and consistent pressure to add to his resume. If that happens and the Colts' defensive line looks good, don't be shocked if the Colts get Paye a new deal in 2026.
