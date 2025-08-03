Colts' Lou Anarumo Shows Excitement for Four Key Names
The Indianapolis Colts have a new defensive scheme under veteran coordinator Lou Anarumo. The former Cincinnati Bengals coach was hired by Indianapolis on January 23rd to change the culture and feeling of the stop troops after three seasons of Gus Bradley.
So far through Colts training camp, Anarumo's defense has made plays and looked tight in coverage, making life difficult on Shane Steichen's offense. Over the weekend, Anarumo was asked about several of his defensive players.
Here are four prominent names that Anarumo broke down during a press conference following Saturday's training camp tilt.
Joe Bachie | Linebacker
“Well, Joe has done a good job. As you mentioned, had another interception today. He played some really meaningful snaps for us in Cincinnati, and we won some games with him operating – not only as just a guy, but as the green dot when Logan Wilson got hurt and Joe stepped in. So, I have the utmost confidence in Joe. He's a worker. He's a great guy. He's going to be in the right spots more than the wrong.”
Linebacker Joe Bachie has looked great during his training camp with the Colts, making play after play to solidify himself a spot on the roster. After playing with Anarumo in Cincy for four years, it makes sense that he was brought to the Colts.
Bachie hasn't lit the world on fire through his five NFL seasons, but has had his moments. Through 51 games (two starts), he has 48 tackles (26 solo) and plenty of experience. Keep an eye on Bachie, as he's had a torrid stretch of practices ahead of Indy's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Nick Cross | Safety
“Yeah, I'm happy and pleased with where he's at. It's a different deal for him. I think he's built on the foundation he laid in the spring and really kind of just hit the ground running when we got back, and he's done some good things out here.”
Nick Cross took off like a rocket last year as a starting strong safety. Cross was thrust into 17 starts and shone, putting up career bests in tackles (146), tackles for loss (six), interceptions (three), passes defended (five), and fumbles forced (one).
Cross will look to build off a great 2024 ahead of a contract season. After Indianapolis made an impact signing by acquiring former Minnesota Vikings free safety Camryn Bynum, it gives Anarumo a formidable duo at the safety positions who have the potential to be so much more.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Justin Walley | Cornerback
“Well, since the day he's been here – first and foremost, his energy level, his competitive spirit, everything about him has been what we want," said Anarumo. "So, he's smart, he's learned inside and outside. So, I'm pleased with where he's at.”
Justin Walley was drafted in the third round (80th overall) and has made an immediate great impression on the coaching staff and Anarumo. When Walley was selected, many questioned the pick, but general manager Chris Ballard defended it.
Walley was getting starter reps when the cornerback room was healthy. However, after JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones sustained hamstring injuries, Walley will be leaned upon more than before. Walley has ascended to a starting-level platform and could be one of the most surprising players on the roster.
Laiatu Latu | Defensive End
“Yeah, he's been consistent. I think a guy that is on ascend. As I mentioned the other day about him, he wants to be great, and he has all the ability to do that. So, just a guy that's honing in on his techniques and responsibilities, and he's done a great job.”
Laiatu Latu was selected as the first defensive player in the 2024 NFL draft (15th overall). Latu was to be thrown into passing situations, but upon the Achilles injury of Samson Ebukam, the former UCLA Bruins playmaker became nearly a full-time starter.
Latu provided 38 QB pressures (second on the team), 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 12 quarterback hits. Latu can improve in run defense, but he has great promise. It will be key for Anarumo's defense for Latu to take a year two leap and become a consistent issue for opposing offensive tackles.
Recommended Articles