Colts Can Trade for Game-Changing Veteran
It's no secret how bad the tight end situation was for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. Kylen Granson (14), Mo Alie-Cox (12), Drew Ogletree (nine), and Will Mallory (four) only tallied 39 catches as a four-man group.
While quarterback Anthony Richardson didn't look the best with his passing, it helps immensely to have a target to handle the middle seams and the short game. It's been apparent that the Philadelphia Eagles might be shopping staple weapon Dallas Goedert, per Eagles reporter Jeff Mclane.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen has direct ties to Goedert, as he was the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023. During those seasons, Goedert put up 111 catches for 1,532 yards and seven receiving scores.
If Goedert is being shopped for trade, Indy has to at least kick the tires on this, especially given the connection to Steichen. While the Colts have been mentioned plenty of times with Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, and Mason Taylor, getting a proven veteran with plenty left in the tank like Goedert can be a game-changer for Indy's offense right away.
Goedert can also be a serviceable blocker as a TE1, posting a 57.1 run blocking grade on 320 running snaps per Pro Football Focus. But Goedert's receiving production stands out as the prominent potential feature for a Steichen offense.
Goedert is in the final year of his deal with the Eagles and might not seem like the most alluring trade target, but Indianapolis has to address tight end and may not want to take a risk with a rookie. It probably wouldn't cost a ridiculous amount to acquire.
For his seven-year tenure in the NFL, Goedert has put together a solid career with 349 catches for 4,085 receiving yards, an 11.7 average per reception, and 24 touchdowns. He's also been a first down machine, securing 211 chain-moving hauls.
The Colts are probably going the route of a young talent in the NFL draft to mold in Steichen's offense and build early rapport with Richardson. However, if Indianapolis prefers the veteran touch, Goedert can be acquired for a surprisingly reasonable price.
We'll see what the Colts do for a position that was barren for the offense in 2024.
