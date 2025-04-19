Colts Trade Up, Establish a Physical Identity in New Projection
The Indianapolis Colts have made an effort to make their roster more competitive this offseason, adding a pair of new starters on defense, as well as multiple depth pieces who should contribute early and often. They've even moved on from a few players whom they felt could be upgraded.
The 2025 NFL Draft is still less than a week away, and that transformation could come to fruition quickly if things break the right way for the Colts.
In his latest seven-round NFL mock draft, NFL.com's Chad Reuter did well by the Colts, first by ensuring the Colts get the player they covet the most in the first round.
In Reuter's mock, the Colts send pick 14 (first round) and pick 117 (fourth round) to the Miami Dolphins for pick 13 (first round) and pick 224 (seventh round). Here's how it all shakes out.
Round 1, Pick 13: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
The Colts don't typically trade up, but GM Chris Ballard could be enticed by a desire to fend off other teams who might be trying to acquire the large, agile, sure-handed Warren. In the fourth one-spot Round 1 move of the past six drafts (the Bucs went from No. 14 to 13 for in 2020; the Eagles went from No. 10 to No. 9 for in 2023; the Vikings went from No. 11 to No. 10 for in 2024), Indy surrenders its fourth-round pick, with one of Miami's seventh-rounders coming back.
Moving up a mere one slot to grab the player you covet seems silly, but you don't do it without feeling pressure from others behind you who are trying to leapfrog you. And do the Colts really want the feeling of having their desired tight end sniped right in front of them two years in a row? Warren can do so many things, as evidenced by the unique way he was used at Penn State, but for now, he is tasked with being the best tight end the Colts have had in a decade-plus. That's all.
Round 2, Pick 45: DE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Scourton is an interesting player. Locally, you may remember his time at Purdue when he notched 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 2023 before transferring to Texas A&M. He was primarily an athletic rusher in West Lafayette but was asked to bulk up for the Aggies, which made him look much different on film. Since the season ended, he's dropped weight and looks much more like the Boilermaker. He's a well-rounded player who can set the edge against the run but also collapse the pocket from the outside. Within a couple of years of having consistency, he could be an absolute steal in the mid-second round.
Round 3, Pick 80: LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
Carter is incredibly active in the backfield, racking up 30.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks over the last three years, but he isn't just a downhill thumper. He's a heavy contributor in the pass game as well, racking up 20 pass breakups and three interceptions. He's not as instinctive as the others, but when he has a lane to the ball, he gets there right away. He would complement Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies well.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Round 5, Pick 151: IOL Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
Slater is a brawler of a blocker, but is also a high-end athlete as an interior lineman. He's a small-school player but stood out at the Senior Bowl and the Combine. The Colts need a starter to emerge at right guard so they don't have to move Matt Goncalves out of his swing tackle role, and Slater offers the rare opportunity to find a starting lineman on Day 3 of the draft.
Round 6, Pick 189: RB Damien Martinez, Miami
If the Colts can get Martinez all the way in the sixth round, they should sprint that card to the podium. The Colts sorely missed last year what Zack Moss provided them in the 2023 season, and Martinez is arguably the closest thing in this draft to Moss. Martinez is 6'0", 217, and runs with determination between the tackles and patience outside of them. He is a plus pass protector and beyond adequate at catching the ball.
Round 7, Pick 224: QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
The Colts have done their due diligence on mid-to-late-round quarterbacks, and head coach Shane Steichen himself went up to South Bend for Notre Dame's pro day and briefly spoke privately with Leonard. The pair also has a close relationship with former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers. Leonard, the 6'4", 216-pound quarterback, can run the ball better than most and operate the quick RPO game. He can be a direct replacement for Sam Ehlinger and perhaps the Colts' new QB2 in 2026, depending on how the current QB situation works out.
Round 7, Pick 232: K Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State
The Colts signed Spencer Shrader as an undrafted free agent last year. He had to make an appearance for the Colts in relief of an injured Matt Gay and went on to convert all 14 field goal and extra point attempts throughout 2024 for the Colts, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts brought him back on a two-year deal near the start of free agency and then recently released Gay. I say all that to tell you this: it feels unlikely that the Colts use a draft-pick resource on another kicker, although they probably will bring in competition for Shrader in some form.