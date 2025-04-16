30 Days of Colts Fits: QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a month away. To help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target this month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard.
Background
Leonard is a former three-star recruit who chose to attend Duke out of high school. He saw action in a handful of games as a true freshman back in 2021 before ultimately winning the starting job at the program in 2022. He put together a solid sophomore campaign for the Blue Devils, totaling over 3,500 yards of offense and 33 touchdowns. He earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors for his play. He returned the following season, but was limited to just seven starts due to injuries.
Leonard transferred to Notre Dame for his fourth and final season of play. He bounced back from his injury-plagued junior season, hitting new career-highs in completions (269), completion percentage (66.7%), and passing touchdowns (21). For the season, he finished with 3,767 total yards of offense and 38 touchdowns. He led Notre Dame to a college football championship game appearance, falling just short in the final game of the year.
Leonard attended the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl this offseason.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 216 pounds
Arm Length: 31.675 inches
Testing Numbers: N/A
Standout Traits on Film
Leonard had an up-and-down college career marred by injuries and inconsistencies. He put together some strong flashes as a passer (especially at Duke), but he never fully found his game in college. He does offer some upside with his above-average arm talent and his mobility to at least garner a look at the NFL level.
Leonard sees the middle of the field well and operates the RPO game at an above average level. His accuracy can be a bit sporadic and he won't ever be a precise thrower going forward, but his run threat along with his ability to change his arm angles could make him a project worth developing on day three of the draft.
The Colts are looking for a Sam Ehlinger replacement this offseason, and a player like Leonard makes a ton of sense. He is a solid athlete with a good sense in the RPO game, plus he appears to be beloved by his teammates in college. He was a team captain at two different schools and was a large part of Notre Dame's deep playoff run this past season.
Leonard likely doesn't climb past career backup in the NFL, but that is to be expected of day-three quarterback prospects. He has the mindset and the mobility to be a solid depth player who can potentially fill a role on a cheap contract for the next four seasons. Also, with the Colts' current quarterback situation, it doesn't hurt to keep taking shots at the position.
Colts' Interest
The Colts are in the market for a day-three quarterback this offseason, and a player like Leonard makes a ton of sense. He is a similar mold of player to Ehlinger, while also having a similar play style to Daniel Jones. The Colts certainly have an interest in him as well, as Shane Steichen spent part of the Notre Dame pro day speaking to the young player.
Leonard may never be a guy that starts in the NFL, but he has the traits to be a solid long-term backup for a team. The Colts are in the market for that this offseason.
