Colts Training Camp's Biggest Strength Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts are in full swing with their 2025 training camp, and plenty of stories follow. With a pivotal regular season coming up, this team must execute to the best of its ability to lay the foundation for a better finish than 8-9 (2024).
While the QB battle between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones is the zenith of all storylines; Lou Anarumo's defense is also a talking point. Anarumo got to see names like Charvarius Ward, Cam Bynum, and Justin Walley added to his secondary, and they looked great in his scheme during last week's training camp.
Senior writer for Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer, thinks this area of the defense is the biggest strength for the team. After what we've seen in training camp, that's not a bad selection for what is the best of the best for Indianapolis.
"The remade secondary already looks like the strength of the team, and got to the ball non-stop in the team periods I watched."
Breer continued by bringing up free agent additions Bynum and Ward and discussed their fit in Anarumo's defense.
"Cam Bynum, coming over from Minnesota, should play the Jessie Bates role in the Anarumo defense, as the whip-smart, versatile safety who sees everything. Charvarius Ward gives the Colts a sticky, physical press corner coming over from the Niners."
Bynum played four years with the Minnesota Vikings and put up 342 tackles, eight picks, and 28 passes defended. He played the best football of his career in 2024 and is poised to continue that momentum.
As for Ward, he had a lesser season than his torrid 2023 that saw him secure five picks and 23 passes defended, earning him a Second Team All-Pro nomination and Pro Bowl accolade. Ward is the top cornerback until proven otherwise. He'll also shadow each team's top pass-catcher.
Kenny Moore II will continue his leadership on the defense as one of the NFL's best slot corners. Last year, Moore had another great season with 78 tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defended, and a 71.8 run defense grade (Pro Football Focus).
As for rookie Justin Walley, he appears to be a possible starter after Indianapolis drafted him in the third round of this year's draft (80th overall). Walley has impressed and is being used as an inside and outside cornerback. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher is a defender to keep an eye on for the rest of camp.
Breer finishes up with a quick summary of Indianapolis' defensive backs.
"Overall, the malleability of the group should give Anarumo a chance to turn the defense around. Remember, the Colts won eight games last year despite having the third-most giveaways (29) in football and the league’s 29th-ranked defense. If Anarumo can turn his group around—and the Colts take care of the ball—things could flip fast."
Anarumo was hired to give the defense new life and purpose after another disappointing performance last year under Gus Bradley. While the stop troops had their moments of brilliance in three years with Bradley, it wasn't good overall, and QBs typically were accurate and operated well against his static approach.
If the secondary can continue to build off a strong training camp, it will only add confidence to what they can accomplish once meaningful games get underway. It's encouraging that big signings like Ward and Bynum are looking good, along with the rookie draftee Walley. It also gives the Colts the best chance to push for the playoffs for the first time in four years.
