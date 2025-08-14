Trio of Props to Consider with Colts' QB Competition
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching an important 2025 campaign. This year, plenty is on the line with ambiguity filling the Colts' future, while new talent gives hope for success in Shane Steichen's third season leading the team.
As far as betting goes, there are some big swings to be had on this squad, especially with Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones. Odds are provided by ESPN BET. To start, we'll discuss the prop on Richardson's chances to win Comeback Player of the Year.
Anthony Richardson Sr. | Comeback Player of the Year (+3500)
There's a reason this is a +3500 odds bet: Richardson has shown zero signs of being a franchise quarterback through his two seasons. So far through his 15 career games, he's thrown more picks (13) than touchdowns (11).
For Richardson to earn this honor, he'll have to stay healthy, be far more accurate than 47 percent, learn pre-snap reads better, and operate the offense more efficiently. If he can accomplish these goals, he has a good shot to make that happen. However, it's an unrealistic mark to hit if we're going based on what Richardson has shown as a professional.
Anthony Richardson Sr. | Over 1,500.5 Passing Yards (-115)
This bet is a lock, and the odds are excellent at -115. Richardson's 2024 was a complete disaster, but he still eclipsed 1,500.5 passing yards with 1,814 in 11 games. If Richardson can play most of his games (or all 17), this is a very easy mark to hit for an NFL quarterback.
Even if Richardson struggles again for his third NFL campaign, he should hit that passing yards mark, giving bettors a huge opportunity to make some decent money. For those interested in throwing some skin in the game, you should seriously consider tossing a good amount of dough at this prop, especially given the generous odds.
Daniel Jones | Under 11.5 Passing TDs (-115)
Jones was signed to compete with Richardson, but has since then been squarely in the conversation to win the starting job from the former fourth-overall pick. However, this prop is an interesting one, with ESPN BET believing it's a favored matter that Jones doesn't throw more than 11.5 touchdowns.
If Jones can't hit this number, it's safe to say he didn't win the starting position. Or, he sustained a significant injury, thrusting Richardson into the gig under center. It's hard to say with Jones, as his most efficient year featured a mere 15 touchdown passes as a 16-game starter (2022).
