Colts Trio Has Stepped Up Big
The Indianapolis Colts haven't had the healthiest 2024 through six games, with a laundry list of injuries in prominent positions like cornerback (JuJu Brents), offensive line (Will Fries), and running back (Jonathan Taylor). However, despite these setbacks to such important players, Indianapolis is 3-3 and has received a fantastic boost from three names who have stepped up when it's mattered most.
Dalton Tucker | Offensive Guard
After losing Fries for the rest of the year to a tibia injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars, rookie undrafted guard Dalton Tucker was the next man up. The shoes of Fries weren't going to be easy to fill, as the four-year pro was playing the best football of his career. But Tucker has plugged right in where Fries left off and has played well as a reserve.
Per Pro Football Focus, Tucker has blocking grades of 64.1 overall, 61.2 pass, and 62.7 run. While these aren't earth-shattering metrics, Tucker is a rookie finding his way in the NFL. Another positive for the former Thundering Herd lineman is he's allowed 0 sacks through 95 snaps taken. For now, Tucker is the starting right guard and will be relied upon to be a rock until further notice.
Samuel Womack III | Cornerback
After being claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, cornerback Samuel Womack III has established himself as arguably the best cover cornerback for Indianapolis. Per Pro Football Focus, Womack ranks the following out of 186 eligible NFL cornerbacks: 87.0 overall defensive grade (fourth), 79.9 run defense grade (14th), and 85.9 coverage grade (fifth); all on 189 total snaps. In short, Womack has been a machine for Indy's defense since being signed.
But Womack will be tested mightily by the Miami Dolphins in week seven with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Despite quarterback struggles in Miami, these two receivers can embarrass even the best cornerbacks in the league. We'll see if Womack continues playing lights-out football against one of the best receiving tandems in the NFL.
Tyler Goodson | Running Back
The Colts' running attack hasn't been as impactful without Taylor in the backfield. However, while Trey Sermon has struggled to generate explosive plays and help shake defenses, Tyler Goodson has excelled. Goodson has seen nearly all his 2024 action in the past two weeks, accumulating 77 rushing yards on 13 carries for a healthy 5.9-yard average. He's also caught 8 passes for 47 receiving yards and 4 total first downs.
Sermon has been bad, notching just 91 yards rushing on 37 attempts for a 2.5 average in 2024. While Sermon has 2 scores, his average is unacceptable behind the Colts' caliber of offensive line. We'll see if Shane Steichen decides to ride the hot hand of Goodson against the Dolphins, or if it's more of the same with Sermon taking the bulk of the carries.
