Colts' Tyler Warren Tells All in First Presser
The Indianapolis Colts secured their tight end of the future in Penn State's Tyler Warren with the 14th overall selection. This pick made the most sense for the Colts, given their lack of help in the receiving game from their four tight ends last year. Now, Warren can bolster that room in the best way.
Warren had a chance to have his first presser with the Indianapolis media, answering plenty of questions about his new career in the NFL and past experiences that led him to this point.
One question, among others, that stood out was regarding playing at Penn State in a competitive atmosphere and what that means to Warren.
“Yeah, I think that's it's a blessing in disguise, really, because you're going to play with really good tight ends when you go to Penn State, and you're going to learn from really good guys. But it's hard to get onto the field when you're playing with – I played with four guys that are now in the NFL," said Warren. "So, I think that's something that helped me get to this point, and helped me a lot in learning and developing as a tight end. So, I was really happy to be able to do that.”
Warren's competitive spirit helped him ascend at Penn State. He started his college career with 49 catches from 2020-2023. However, he erupted and won the Mackey Award in 2024 with an absurd 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Warren can be a complete offensive weapon, and head coach Shane Steichen undoubtedly has plenty of plans for the young tight end.
Next, Warren was asked about which Colts players have reached out to him. He listed them out and what was said, starting with quarterback Anthony Richardson.
“Yeah, he (Richardson) actually called me pretty soon after I got drafted. It was a quick (one) just saying hello and welcome me. That was pretty cool to have him reach out and say hello and welcome me to Indy.”
Warren later detailed more players that reached out to him.
“Not on the phone. (Quenton) Nelson reached out and said hi, welcomed me. Kenny Moore (II) was another one that reached out. So yeah, it's been very welcoming already and just looking forward to get around them.”
The Colts locker room is ready for Warren to play, and it's encouraging that the support is already underway. Just a year ago there were possible concerns highlighted by cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner about locker room issues.
However, things seem to have taken a positive turn for the culture and look better. Now, Indianapolis has the tight end position on the right track, and prominent players like Quenton Nelson and Moore have reached out to the new talent added to the offense.
Lastly, Warren was asked about what might happen with the targets and offensive responsibilities being spread out more than what he experienced at Penn State. For reference, Warren was nearly the entire Nittany Lions offense in 2024 with a massive lack of receiver help.
“I don't see it as being an issue. I could have 10 catches in the game or I could have zero and block for 70 snaps. It's just what it is, week to week. That’s kind of the thing about playing tight end, is it could look – it could be both of those stats, but it's not something I'm worried about. I'm just going to do my job and make sure I'm helping the offense and the team win games.”
Warren is the complete package at tight end. While he was a massive portion of the Penn State offense, including handling running back duties with 26 carries for 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns, he's also a solid blocker and isn't afraid to do the dirty work.
Warren is an enforcer who can do many things for Steichen's scheme, and it will be interesting to see how the Penn State alum is implemented as a rookie. Regardless that it's his first year, expect Warren to see plenty of action to help move the Indy offensive in 2025.
Warren is the most sure-fire selection Indy could have picked. Now, the tight end room has a vibrant look and far more explosiveness than it had last year. Warren can catch, produce yards after receptions, block, play running back, and even a quarterback in Wildcat scenarios.
We'll see how the Colts perform in rounds two and three, with several needs still on the roster. However, the Colts can rest easy knowing that one of the most glaring areas of the depth chart now has a bonafide starter with the potential to turn into a Pro Bowl, or All-Pro-level type talent.
