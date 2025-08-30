Colts Undrafted Free Agent Smashing NFL Label
The Indianapolis Colts once had a famous streak of 21 straight years with an undrafted free agent making the opening day roster. That streak came to an end in 2020, but undrafted free agent Johnathan Edwards could be the continuation of a new streak in Indy. The rookie out of Tulane made the initial 53-man roster, and his play on the field stands for itself.
Edwards, 23, isn't new to the state of Indiana. He spent four seasons as a cornerback at Indiana State University before transferring to Tulane for his final year of play. He served as a reserve cornerback for the Green Wave, totaling 24 tackles and one pass breakup in his final year of play. He stood out in a big way during the pre-draft process, posting elite testing numbers and competing in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Despite going undrafted, the Colts clearly showed an interest in the young cornerback. They signed him to a contract with $280,000 in guaranteed money, the sixth-highest among all undrafted free agents in the 2025 class. He had an uphill climb to make the roster, but the interest was there from the start on the Colts' end.
Edwards saw little run with the first team defense early in camp, but an injury bug that spread through the cornerback room led to him being a starter on the outside by the second week of August. Even with the injuries piling up in the room, Edwards was still able to push past veteran Samuel Womack III on the depth chart, a player who started a majority of last season.
By the end of camp, Edwards had solidified his place on the roster. Not only did he beat out Womack, but he also beat out JuJu Brents, a former second-round pick entering his third year in the league. This is a rare occurrence in its own right, but even more rare when you factor in that Edwards was chosen over those two for his ability on defense rather than special teams.
The Colts deploy a running back (Tyler Goodson) and a wide receiver (Ashton Dulin) as the main gunners, so the cornerback six spot in Indianapolis is not reserved for a special teams-only player like it is in most places. Edwards played just 19 special teams snaps this preseason, compared to 98 defensive snaps, so it's safe to say this decision was made more for his play on defense rather than special teams.
To honor Edwards making the team, I put together a short video dissecting his play against the Cincinnati Bengals in preseason game three. He is a height/weight/speed specimen that is obviously coachable when watching him play, so it's easy to see why the Colts are so high on him. He may not get a ton of run this year, but I expect him to perform relatively well when he's given a chance.