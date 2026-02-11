Free agency is just around the corner, and the Indianapolis Colts have several roster needs as they embark on what will be a paramount 2026 season.

While the arrow points directly to the defense for more skill at linebacker, defensive end, and defensive tackle, Shane Steichen's offensive lane can use more depth in important areas.

Without further ado, let's briefly detail three free agents that the Colts should consider as offensive reinforcements who also won't break the bank.

Guard | Daniel Brunskill

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill (60) enters the field before the Titans play the Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's no doubt the Colts have a future Hall of Famer in eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson. However, the depth behind him is lacking.

While Dalton Tucker has some starting experience and plays well for an undrafted player; he can have his moments of pure collapse.

The Colts also have Josh Sills on a future/reserve deal, but he doesn't inspire much confidence if he were to have to play valuable snaps.

This is why veteran lineman Daniel Brunskill stands out.

Brunskill is a capable blocker in the running and passing game, and would bring seven years of NFL experience to Indianapolis through stops with the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, and Miami Dolphins.

I didn't give Brunskill a position designation because he's played all over the offensive line throughout his tenure, slotting into roles as a tackle and center.

Brunskill's 71 career starts make him an excellent insurance policy in case anything happens to Nelson or Matt Goncalves. He can also fill in for other areas of the O-line if need be.

Center | Trystan Colon

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to center Trystan Colon (57) before a play against Green Bay Packers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tanor Bortolini showed in year two that he's the answer at center for Indianapolis after so many years of pure consistency from Ryan Kelly.

Behind Bortolini is Danny Pinter, and there's nothing wrong with having the former Ball State Cardinal as a backup. However, Indianapolis can consider other options to compete with Pinter for the role.

Current Detroit Lions free agent Trystan Colon looks to be an excellent option for this endeavor heading into 2026.

Similar to Brunskill, Colon is versatile, also getting snaps at guard in his six years competing in the league.

While Colon struggled in pass-protection during his four starts in 2025 with the Lions, previous years indicate he can get it done.

Colon has 19 career starts and has mostly been a backup. This means he would be a great addition to continue his services as just that, should the Colts need him, especially at center.

Wide Receiver | Christian Kirk

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) catches the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The analysis circling whether Michael Pittman Jr. will stay with the Colts is palpable, especially considering he would save the team $24 million in cap space if they were to cut or trade him.

While it's assumed he'll stay with a possible contract extension to space out things cap-wise, Indianapolis still needs more at wide receiver, even with Alec Pierce and Josh Downs on the roster.

This is exactly where Houston Texans free agent pass-catcher, veteran Christian Kirk, comes into play as a viable solution.

Yes, the Colts have Anthony Gould and Ashton Dulin, but Gould is a return specialist. As for Dulin, he's more of an excellent special teams ace than anything resembling an offensive threat.

Kirk has put together 432 receptions for 5,414 receiving yards and 30 touchdown catches through his eight years in the NFL. He also fully understands the AFC South, as he's played for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2022-2024) and the Texans (2025).

Kirk would offer some veteran upside and would get a chance to shine in an innovative offense after the last two underwhelming campaigns (55 catches for 618 receiving yards and two touchdowns).

Kirk isn't too far removed from his great 2022 season with Jacksonville, where he set career-bests in catches (84), receiving yards (1,108), and touchdown receptions (eight).

His size makes him more of a slot receiver, but he's also seen some action on the outside for offenses.

This signing could give Indy more opportunities to call four wide receiver sets while adding another pass-catcher for Daniel Jones to throw to.

