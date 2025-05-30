Colts Urged to Establish Rookie 'As Future of the Offense'
When the Indianapolis Colts drafted tight end Tyler Warren in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it wasn't just to be a complementary piece to the offense.
Sure, the team does have what should be a strong run game, powered by Jonathan Taylor, and a solid group of receivers, featuring Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. However, teams take tight ends as early as Warren was taken to be difference-makers, maybe even dominant players.
Because of that, Damian Parson of Bleacher Report urges the Colts to make Warren the featured item in their passing attack:
...Warren is a big, physical receiving target who will own the short and intermediate parts of the field. There’s a world where he takes this momentum from practice into the regular season and becomes the Colts' No. 1 option in the passing game.
The Colts have a talented wide receiver room, but they lacked a consistent easy button for Richardson. Warren will be a true safety blanket for their quarterback, and this will allow him to become the offense’s leading receiver.
Richardson is known for attacking defenses vertically to get explosive plays, but their previous tight end room was unreliable at reeling in passes. Warren has big, strong mitts and tracks the ball like a receiver. The Colts should pepper him with high-volume targets early on to establish him as the future of their offense.
Not only was Warren a perfect pick for what the Colts needed when they selected him, but he is ready-made to make a difference for the offense on day one.
“He’s a guy that can do it all. You guys know that," Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters after they drafted Warren. "He can catch. He can run. He can throw. I mean, s***, we might play him on defense. I don’t know.
"The thing that is crazy, they talk about (John) Riggins, him growing up watching him – I mean, that’s how he freaking plays," Steichen continued. "When he’s got the ball in his hands, this guy is physical, run after catch, he’ll lay the wood on you, hurdle you. It’s going to bring a lot to our football team for sure.”
Warren was widely considered one of the few elite players in the draft after a dominant career for the Nittany Lions. In 2024, Warren put up astounding numbers for a tight end, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards (11.9 avg.) and eight touchdowns to go with 26 carries for 218 yards (8.4 avg.) and another four touchdowns. Ever the multi-talented player, he also went 3-of-6 passing (50%) for 35 yards and a touchdown. He also punted the ball once, as if that weren't enough.
Warren comes in and is immediately the most dangerous Colts tight end, joining Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, and Jelani Woods.
This gives Colts head coach Steichen the first real threat at tight end that he's had entering his third year with the Colts, and a huge target for whoever wins the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.