Colts Urged to Fix These Three Critical Areas
The Indianapolis Colts were more aggressive in their approach to free agency than in years past this offseason, and it's resulted in less of a burden to be placed on the incoming 2025 NFL Draft class.
The Colts do still have a few key areas to address before beginning the 2025 season, however, as they simply lack the proper depth to ride out a season or to ensure competition for key players.
Recently, ESPN's Matt Miller and Jordan Reid set out to identify the biggest needs for each NFL team heading into the draft and some players who can aid them.
They got some help from ESPN Colts reporter Stephen Holder in identifying the Colts' biggest areas for concern:
Top three needs: TE, OL, LB. Tight end is an obvious need for the Colts considering their unit collectively ranked 31st in receiving yards last season (467 yards). Indianapolis has bypassed the position in free agency thus far, presumably relying on the draft and the deep crop of available talent there. Tyler Warren (Penn State) or Colston Loveland (Michigan) could be available at pick No. 14.
The departures of C Ryan Kelly and G Will Fries means there could be in-house promotions that will erode the offensive-line depth. Weakside LB E.J. Speed went to the Texans, but the Colts have been great at finding late-round talent at that position. -- Stephen Holder
As Holder mentioned, the Colts' tight ends already lacked production to a severe degree, and they're now without their two starters from 2024 as Kylen Granson left in free agency to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Mo Alie-Cox remains on the market.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts' offensive line is in flux after starters Ryan Kelly and Will Fries left for the Minnesota Vikings. Indy did retain Braden Smith at right tackle, but the Colts would like to add more depth at right guard and tackle.
Linebacker has a couple of suitable starters already in Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies, but they need to replace what they lost in the free-agent departures of E.J. Speed and Grant Stuard. While Franklin is pretty locked into his MIKE role, there's a good chance the Colts bring in competition for Carlies, who spent much of his rookie season injured last year.
Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA. Schwesinger checks many of the boxes of prospects the Colts have targeted in the past. He started as a special teams ace and worked his way into becoming a starter, and his instincts and tackle aggression would be an immediate upgrade for the Colts. -- Reid
Schwesinger is a home-run pick for the Colts if he's there at 45. For the sake of options, I'll add linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr., Smael Mondon Jr., and Jeffrey Bassa as great fits.
Interior offensive line Tate Ratledge and Donovan Jackson fit the Colts well on Day 2, while tackles Aireontae Ersery and Wyatt Milum are a couple to keep an eye on.
Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland are obviously the two big tight end targets in the first round, but there's very little dropoff to TE3, Mason Taylor. He's likely to go within the top 50 picks and may even be out of reach for the Colts at 45. They could also attempt to land Elijah Arroyo, Harold Fannin Jr., or Terrance Ferguson on Day 2.