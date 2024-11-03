Colts, Vikings Announce 11 Inactives for Sunday Night Football
It's nearly time for the Indianapolis Colts (4-4) and Minnesota Vikings (5-2) to face off under the primetime lights of NBC's Sunday Night Football.
The Colts tote a new starting quarterback as Joe Flacco supplanted Anthony Richardson this week, and the Vikings look to rebound from consecutive losses.
As for injuries, the Colts ruled starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) out on Friday and listed starting defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) as questionable. Paye is active.
The Vikings marked starting linebacker Blake Cashman (toe) as out on Friday as well as defensive tackle Taki Taimani (ankle) but then placed Taimani on Injured Reserve on Saturday to help make room for starting guard Dalton Risner to be activated from IR. Risner suffered a back injury in training camp, from which he is now returning. Cornerback Akayleb Evans was also questionable and ultimately inactive.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- DE Genard Avery
- QB Sam Ehlinger (Emergency 3rd QB)
- DL Adam Gotsis
- WR Anthony Gould
- OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion)
Without Raimann, the Colts will turn to rookie third-round pick Matt Goncalves as the starting left tackle. He has played three snaps this season on offense, with another 33 on special teams.
Avery, Gotsis, and Gould are all healthy scratches while Ehlinger will serve as the emergency third quarterback behind Flacco and Richardson.
- LB Blake Cashman (toe)
- CB Akayleb Evans
- OL Dan Feeney
- CB Dwight McGlothern
- OT Walter Rouse
- QB Brett Rypien
Cashman is a big loss for a Vikings defense ranking third in the NFL against the run in yards per game (83.9) and yards per carry (3.9).
The Vikings offense also gets star tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) back from an injury that ended his 2023 season prematurely. Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw suffered a season-ending knee injury last week, which prompted Minnesota to trade for Cam Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's expected to make his debut tonight.
