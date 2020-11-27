Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, Week 12: Rematch Decides Who Leads AFC South Division

They met two games ago in Nashville, Tenn., when the Colts toppled the Titans 34-17 to gain the head-to-head tiebreaker edge for first place in the AFC South Division. Both teams enter Sunday’s rematch at 7-3.

INDIANAPOLIS — Personnel has changed dramatically from just two games ago, when the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans 34-17 in Nashville, Tenn.

When the AFC South Division rivals meet Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium (1 p.m., CBS-4 TV) to decide which 7-3 team exits in first place, several noticeable players will be absent.

The Colts’ second-ranked defense will be without All-Pro tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end and sack leader Denico Autry, and linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle). Buckner and Autry are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Each made strong contributions in the previous win.

The Titans placed their best defender, linebacker Jayon Brown, on injured reserve after he injured his left elbow in Sunday’s 30-24 overtime win at Baltimore. He leads the team with 76 total tackles, including 45 solos.

Offensive left tackle Ty Sambrailo, who started the past five games after three-time Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan was placed on IR, ended up on injured reserve after suffering an undisclosed injury against the Ravens.

So the Colts defense will have to find a way to slow down Titans running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries last time. The 2019 rushing champion leads the NFL with 1,079 yards and has nine TDs.

And the Titans defense that struggled when the Colts offense went no-huddle will have to rely on another reserve to block defensive end Justin Houston, who has 4.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits.

Titans running back Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing. George Walker IV/USA TODAY Sports

Here’s all you need to know about Colts-Titans, Part II.

Broadcast Information

— Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. (EDT).

— Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

— TV: CBS-4, Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color), Evan Washburn (sideline).

— Radio: WFNI 1070-AM ESPN “The Fan,” WLHK 97.1 HANK-FM, Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline), Bill Brooks (pregame/postgame analyst); ESPN Radio, Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Barrett Jones (color analyst).

All-Time Series

— Colts lead, 35-17 (0-1 in playoffs). Colts have won four of five.

— Last meeting, Week 10, 2020. Colts won, 34-17.

Coaches

Colts: head coach Frank Reich; offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni; defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, special teams Bubba Ventrone.

Titans: head coach Mike Vrabel; offensive coordinator Arthur Smith; defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel; special teams Craig Aukerman.

Last Week

Colts won vs. Green Bay Packers, 34-31, OT.

Titans won at Baltimore Ravens, 30-24, OT.

Injury Reports

Colts

— OUT (reserve/COVID-19 list): DT DeForest Buckner; DE/DT Denico Autry.

—OUT: LB Bobby Okereke (ankle).

— QUESTIONABLE: C Ryan Kelly (neck); OG Quenton Nelson (back/ankle); WR Zach Pascal (knee/foot); QB Philip Rivers (toe); LB Anthony Walker (ribs); S Khari Willis (ribs/shoulder).

Titans

— OUT: WR Adam Humphries (concussion); CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee); TE MyCole Pruitt (knee).

— QUESTIONABLE: C Ben Jones (knee); OG Roger Saffold III (ankle).

Storylines/Things to Watch

— Slow Down Henry: A Colts’ third-ranked rushing defense that is relying upon reserves to fill the roles of three key starters must contend with the workhorse Henry, who didn’t rip off many big runs in the previous meeting but still averaged 5.4 yards per carry. The Titans couldn’t stick with the run after falling behind by two scores in the fourth quarter. Expect a heavy dose of Henry to establish offensive rhythm. His effectiveness frees up quarterback Ryan Tannehill to make plays in play-action, which he was unable to do last time because he was pressured too often, especially after falling behind.

— Isolate Weapons in Space: As much as the Titans will be trying to get Henry going on the outside, where he can use his speed and powerful stiff-arm to extend plays, the Colts must take advantage of Brown’s absence by exploiting mismatches outside. Running back Nyheim Hines celebrated his 24th birthday with a career-high 115 scrimmage yards as well as a touchdown rushing and receiving in the previous game. The Titans couldn’t keep track of him. But because Colts quarterback Philip Rivers spreads the ball around to as many as 12 targets, the Titans defense can’t just key on Hines. Don’t be surprised if the Colts let Rivers go no-huddle again with frequency because it worked so well in Nashville, Tenn.

— Pressure Pocket: The Colts sacked Tannehill only once, but that was Autry, who isn’t playing this time. And three of the five hits on the Titans passer came from Buckner, who is also out. That means other players must speed up the quarterback’s clock or the 2019 NFL Comeback Player of the Year will take the defense apart with play-action passes. The previous game was the least amount of time Tannehill had to throw in a game this season. Houston, the Colts’ 2019 sack leader, will be going up against the Titans’ third offensive left tackle, so there should be opportunities to get consistent pressure. Houston had the team’s only sack in last week’s home win over Green Bay. But the Colts had only one quarterback hit, a season-low, against Aaron Rodgers.

Intriguing Matchups

— Colts LB Darius Leonard vs. Titans RB Derrick Henry: It always starts with the best defensive player against the best offensive player. Henry is a beast, but so too is “The Maniac” Leonard, who said on Friday that the two are actually friends and have conversed away from the field. Leonard will be missing his speedy linebacker partner in crime in Okereke as well as the line presence of Buckner, so it’s fair to suggest more will be expected of the All-Pro tackler. Before the last game, Leonard said he prefers Henry to stay inside because the back can utilize his speed and power better when outside or breaking free. As always, it’s best to get Henry slowed down before he can gain momentum. But, alas, that’s easier said than done.

— Colts CB Xavier Rhodes vs. Titans WR A.J. Brown: Although the Titans’ Corey Davis has three more receptions and nine more receiving yards, Brown is a big-time playmaker. He has a team-high seven touchdown catches and can do it all, whether it’s on crossing routes or making contested catches. His leaping grab for a touchdown against Houston forced overtime in an important comeback win. Rhodes has been steady against almost everyone he’s faced after a slow start in the season opener. The cornerback has two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and likes the physical matchups that allow him to use his size and strength.

— Colts DE Justin Houston vs. Titans LT David Quessenberry/Isaiah Wilson/Dennis Kelly: The fact that the Titans have three options shows how the offensive left tackle position is a bit of an unknown. Kelly has shown he can shift to left tackle, but has been playing on the right side. Right tackle is also the natural position for Wilson, a first-round draft choice who has yet to deliver on his selection. Quessenberry is a journeyman with experience. Regardless of who Houston faces, he has to be an outside edge force on a defense missing two of its best linemen. Houston has been so-so this year, starting strong with 3.5 sacks, but then going through a four-game stretch with only one tackle and one quarterback hit. He had three tackles, one for loss, one sack, and the Colts’ only quarterback hit against the Packers last Sunday.

Projected Weather

— Colts could opt to close Lucas Oil Stadium’s roof/window. Just a 10 percent chance of precipitation, cloudy skies in the afternoon. High temperature of 51 degrees, light and variable winds SSW at 4 mph.

Referee Assignment

— Head referee: John Hussey (sixth year as referee, started as line judge in 2002). Click here to see all referee assignments for Week 12.

Betting Lines

— Favorite: Colts (-3).

— Over/Under: 51.5.

2020 Season Leaders

Colts

— Passing: QB Philip Rivers (2,683 yards).

— Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor (518 yards).

— Receiving: WR Zach Pascal (384 yards).

— Touchdowns: RB Nyheim Hines, (6).

— Tackles: LB Darius Leonard (66).

— Sacks: DE Denico Autry (6).

— Interceptions: S Julian Blackmon, CB T.J. Carrie, CB Kenny Moore II, CB Xavier Rhodes (2).

Titans

— Passing: QB Ryan Tannehill (2,387 yards).

— Rushing: RB Derrick Henry (1,079 yards).

— Receiving: WR Corey Davis (549 yards).

— Touchdowns: Henry (9).

— Tackles: LB Jayon Brown (76).

— Sacks: LB Harold Landry III (3.5).

— Interceptions: S Amani Hooker (3).

Comparing 2020 Stats

Colts

— Total offense: 13th (373.4 YPG).

— Scoring: 10th (27.6 PPG).

— Passing offense: 10th (264.2 YPG).

— Sacks allowed: T1st (10).

— Rushing offense: 19th (109.2 YPG).

— Third-down offense: T28th (37.5%).

— Red-zone offense: 25th (55.26%).

— Total defense: 2nd (298.1 YPG).

— Scoring defense: 5th (20.8 PPG).

— Passing defense: T4th (208.9 YPG).

— Sacks: T15th (22).

— Rushing defense: 3rd (89.2 YPG).

— Third-down defense: 14th (40.8%).

— Red-zone defense: 18th (65.52%).

— Time of possession: 9th (31:26).

— Turnover differential: T4th (+6).

Titans

— Total offense: 10th (379.4 YPG).

— Scoring: 9th (27.9 PPG).

— Passing offense: 23rd (228.3 YPG).

— Sacks allowed: T7th (15).

— Rushing offense: 5th (151.1 YPG).

— Third-down offense: 10th (44.54%).

— Red-zone offense: 6th (71.79%).

— Total defense: 25th (388.9 YPG).

— Scoring defense: 18th (25.9 PPG).

— Passing defense: 27th (267.4 YPG).

— Sacks: 30th (12).

— Rushing defense: T19th (121.5 YPG).

— Third-down defense: 32nd (53.96%).

— Red-zone defense: T25th (69.23%).

— Time of possession: 28th (28:13).

— Turnover differential: 2nd (+10).

Colts Notes

— Quarterback Philip Rivers needs one game with three-or-more TD passes to tie Hall of Famer Dan Marino (62) for the sixth-most such games in NFL history. Rivers can also pass Eli Manning (234) and tie Charles Woodson (235) for ninth-most consecutive starts in NFL history.

— Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s 94 points are tied for second in the NFL this season. He needs one point on Sunday to tie Raul Allegre (11) for the second-most consecutive games with a score by a rookie in franchise history. He also needs five field goals to pass Mike Vanderjagt (27) for the second-most field goals made by a rookie in franchise history.

— Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton needs one touchdown to pass tight end Dallas Clark (46) for the 11th-most total TDs in franchise history. He needs one TD reception to tie Clark (46) for sixth-most receiving TDs in franchise history.

— Running back Nyheim Hines needs one reception to tie Reggie Wayne (144) for the seventh-most receptions by a Colts player in the first three seasons.

— CB Xavier Rhodes needs six tackles to reach 400 in his career.

Click Before The Game

Three Key Colts Defenders Ruled Out

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions About Colts’ Sunday Visitor, the Tennessee Titans

DeForest Buckner Placed on COVID-19 List

Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Week 12: Who Starts Sunday vs. Tennessee Titans?

NFL Picks: Week 12

Colts Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship Receives AFC Honor, Has Early Lead for Another

Philip Rivers Misses Practice, But No Worries

Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Makes Debut on PFF’s ‘NFL Team of the Week’

Looking for a podcast? Check out the Bleav in Colts Podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network.